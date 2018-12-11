If teammates at LSU gets lost in the events surrounding the Tigers' first Fiesta Bowl appearance, they'll have starting quarterback Joe Burrow around to show them the way.

Burrow, a graduate transfer from Ohio State, went to the Fiesta Bowl twice while with the Buckeyes: once as a true freshman in 2014, and the other as a redshirt freshman in 2015.

The 6-foot-4, 216-pound junior said he "wasn't disappointed" when he heard he'd be going back. Burrow called himself a "seasoned vet at the Fiesta Bowl."

"It'll be different because I'm actually playing this time," said Burrow, who has thrown for 2,500 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 375 yards and seven touchdowns.

It also means Burrow will get more bowl swag.

According to Sports Business Daily, the PlayStation-sponsored Fiesta Bowl is giving each LSU and Central Florida player a PlayStation 4 gift package, a Fossil watch with an engraved caseback and an Ogio X-Fit backpack.

Burrow said in his first year, he got a recliner — yes, a big red recliner — that had a USB in the side of it where he could charge his phone, and in the second year, he received headphones.

Where's that recliner now? Sitting in Burrow's apartment in Baton Rouge.

"I was able to fit it in my car when I drove down here, actually," said Burrow, who was also able to squeeze in a TV and clothes into the car. "The wrong bump and the windows would have shattered."