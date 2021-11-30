Notre Dame Duke Football

There were plenty of LSU fans who used Twitter to offer their takes on which way athletic director Scott Woodward should go with his coaching hire, and they again voiced their opinions when it was apparent that Notre Dame's Brian Kelly ended up with the job.

Many LSU fans and observers from across the nation questioned the idea of Kelly, a Massachusetts native, as a cultural fit in Baton Rouge.

When you consider that he's replacing Louisiana native Ed Orgeron, it's easy to see the contrast between the two coaches.

Even Gov. John Bel Edwards offered some advice on Twitter on how to adjust to life in South Louisiana.

Kelly is a proven winner as a college coach, but there will be an adjustment phase as he and the LSU fans get to know each other in the coming months. 

Everything will be just fine if Kelly wins games at LSU. 

If he drops games he's not supposed to, things could turn sour in a hurry.

Here are some of the Twitter takes and jokes that have shown up since it was first reported Monday night that Kelly will be the next LSU football coach: 

