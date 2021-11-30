There were plenty of LSU fans who used Twitter to offer their takes on which way athletic director Scott Woodward should go with his coaching hire, and they again voiced their opinions when it was apparent that Notre Dame's Brian Kelly ended up with the job.

Many LSU fans and observers from across the nation questioned the idea of Kelly, a Massachusetts native, as a cultural fit in Baton Rouge.

When you consider that he's replacing Louisiana native Ed Orgeron, it's easy to see the contrast between the two coaches.

Brian Kelly reportedly targeting Marcus Freeman to be his defensive coordinator at LSU Brian Kelly reached out to Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman on Monday to join him in Baton Rouge, according to Pete Sampson at …

Even Gov. John Bel Edwards offered some advice on Twitter on how to adjust to life in South Louisiana.

Welcome to Louisiana, Coach Kelly! I can’t wait to see all that you will accomplish with our beloved Tigers. People here are passionate about LSU football and we are excited to introduce you to all that our great state has to offer. I recommend starting with gumbo. Geaux Tigers! https://t.co/iQULgCIxbS — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) November 30, 2021

Kelly is a proven winner as a college coach, but there will be an adjustment phase as he and the LSU fans get to know each other in the coming months.

Everything will be just fine if Kelly wins games at LSU.

If he drops games he's not supposed to, things could turn sour in a hurry.

Here are some of the Twitter takes and jokes that have shown up since it was first reported Monday night that Kelly will be the next LSU football coach:

Brian Kelly is so much better than Lincoln it’s not even funnyShort of bringing back Saban, this was the absolute dream case scenario for LSU. What a coupCannot wait to watch his offense with Louisiana athletes — 7thFloorKrewe (@7thFloorKrewe) November 30, 2021

@finebaum If you think all LSU fans are giddy over Brian Kelly you'd better think again. #FIRESCOTTWOODWARD! — brother_b new iberia (@iberia_brother) November 30, 2021

What evidence is there that Brian Kelly will struggle at LSU? I'm seeing this is a hot take but I don't see the evidence to back it up...anywhere!!! — He Who Remains (@REALLYrel23) November 30, 2021

Even as a huge ND fan I cannot fault Brian Kelly for leaving to go to LSU and the exciting SEC for about $10-11 million a year!! — Chris (@Chrispy0515) November 30, 2021

Sucks not being able to pull for LSU from time to time for the foreseeable future.Went from a universally loved coach to, well, Brian Kelly... — A. Bauer (@Adam_Bauer) November 30, 2021

My contribution to the Kelly to LSU jokes: Brian Kelly fits in at LSU like a Nun working as a bouncer at a strip club. #GeauxTigers — Paulie B (@HeightsTiger) November 30, 2021