Days before the season opener, Andre Anthony laid his flowered red suit on the bed and snapped a photo to his former teammates. A peacock strutted from its right lapel — a symbolic boldness that matched the LSU linebacker’s style.

Perhaps it was an homage to Donnie Alexander, the former linebacker who sported the same bird on his own suit last season. Alexander and Arden Key, the holder of LSU’s single-season sack record, used to emerge from team buses with panache, striding down Tiger Walks on their way to torment opposing quarterbacks.

Alexander and Key texted Anthony back: Keep it going.

Three weeks into an undefeated season, that’s exactly what the LSU linebacker rush has done. The Tigers are tied 11th nationally with 10 total sacks, including one where Anthony and Michael Divinity folded Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham to force a punt in an eventual 22-21 win on Saturday.

It was the first sack of Anthony’s career, a sophomore from Edna Karr High who befriended Divinity at the 2016 Under Armour All-American game.

Together, the 21-year-olds have kept the suit-and-sack game alive.

“Me and (Anthony) have that type of chemistry where we do outrageous things just to entertain people, but still have fun and focus on football and those type of things,” said Divinity, the starting Field-linebacker whose two sacks are tied for the team lead. “And like, I actually called him early (Saturday) morning before we had a team meeting. I was like, ‘Bro, what you think? Should I bring this out? He was like, ‘Man, do it.’ And I was like, ‘Aight, bet.’”

Out from the team bus Divinity emerged, donning a black suit covered with prints of carnations as he walked into the hotel in Montgomery, Alabama. Black and white polka dots spread across his pocket covers and collar. Anthony followed, wearing a black blazer that was nearly covered with shimmering gold swirls.

The LSU official Twitter account even had an open poll to vote on who wore it best. It totaled 1,638 votes and ended in a tie.

“I thought it was me,” Divinity said Monday. “Yeah. That flower one got me.”

Fashion doesn’t only belong to the duo, Divinity said. There’s fullback Tory Carter’s checkerboard boots, and All-American inside linebacker Devin White’s mixture of suits and bowties.

“I can say D-White (has the best style on the team),” Divinity said. “I like his fashion sense.”

But the flamboyant suits belong to the outside linebackers, and Divinity wouldn’t divulge exactly how many suits he had or where he and Anthony got them.

“It’s a little secret for me and Dre,” he said, adding only that the two ordered them online.

Across the interview room, Anthony wouldn’t reveal the shop either.

“I’m a let everybody know after the season,” Anthony said. “Right now, I got to keep it on low, because I don’t need to end up in the same suit as somebody. You know what I’m saying? Nothing personal.”

Anthony grinned behind ‘50s style glasses — rims he bought on Amazon that were inspired by Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller.

The glasses are fake, Anthony explained, unnecessary due to the LASIK surgery he underwent as a kid. He still liked the look of glasses and considered buying fake ones with more flare, since he was no longer restricted by prescriptions.

“I asked my mom, and she said, ‘It’s kind of your thing now,’” Anthony said. “Now that you can see without them, you can do different styles.”

Anthony recorded his first career start at Bench-linebacker against Auburn, completing a two-year long wait that included being ruled ineligible by the NCAA during his freshman year and missing the 2017 season due to a lisfranc injury in his left foot.

Anthony and Divinity are the remaining key members of an outside linebacker group that’s depth is diminishing. Anthony backed up former starters K’Lavon Chaisson, who suffered an apparent knee injury against Miami and is out for the season, and Ray Thornton, who replaced Chaisson in the Southeastern Louisiana game and left the Auburn game after getting injured during the opening kickoff.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Monday that he doesn’t expect anyone who suffered an injury during the Auburn game to miss Saturday’s home game against Louisiana Tech.

“I just threw Andre Anthony out there,” Orgeron said. “And I thought he had a fantastic game.”

Junior defensive end Travez Moore, who has yet to play, backs up Anthony, and sophomore safety JaCoby Stevens has been practicing with the linebackers and rotated in with Divinity during the Auburn game.

Stevens recorded a tackle in the win.

“We’re low at depth, you know,” Divinity said. “It’s just me at F, so… With (Stevens) being added, it’s a big factor.”

Entering the season, Anthony said he thought “we’re going to be the best group (of linebackers) to come through” LSU, because “I don’t feel like we lack anything.”

The linebacker pass rush has continued to be effective despite the injuries, and part of that is due to the merging responsibilities between the outside linebackers and the safeties. Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda sometimes flips the roles of the linebackers, who normally blitz, and the safeties, who normally protect, which confuses opposing pass protections.

Starting strong safety Grant Delpit is tied with Divinity for the team lead with two sacks.

“It helps a lot because they don’t know who’s coming or who’s dropping,” Divinity said. “They don’t know what type of coverage we’re in. They just see a linebacker next to me. They might see a safety and us swapping, and they’ll be like, ‘What are they doing?’”

It’s the same question people might ask when Divinity and Thornton strut down the Tiger Walk Saturday against Louisiana Tech, robed in whatever artistry they’ve planned out next.

Their suit-game that day will be a mystery.

Their sack-game? Not so much.