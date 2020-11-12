SEC Power Rankings
For the first time since Oct. 10, the SEC was set to have a full slate of seven games on Saturday, a list that included Alabama lining up as the No. 1 team for the first time this season after Clemson was defeated by Notre Dame in a double-overtime thriller last week. But the expectations of a full-on mid-November football fest took a hit over the first three days of this week when four league games were postponed — turning the schedule upside down again. Alabama's matchup with LSU, when the Crimson Tide would try to gain a measure of revenge for a loss to the Tigers last November, was the most-anticipated game that had to be scrapped. That means the marquee game will have an improving, but thrice-beaten Arkansas team taking on No. 6 Florida in Gainesville. In that one, Florida, fresh off its impressive beatdown of Georgia, will try to take another step toward the SEC East title and a berth in the league's championship game. The only other games still scheduled to be played will have Vanderbilt at Kentucky and South Carolina at Ole Miss.
Sheldon Mickles
1. ALABAMA
RECORD: 6-0
PRV. RANK: 1
THIS WEEK: at LSU, ppd.
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: As if it needs another week off to rest, Alabama has an unexpected respite after crushing all comers in the first six games this season. The only teams that have given the Crimson Tide a legitimate scare were Ole Miss and Georgia — each for a half. Other than those games, it's been like a walk in the park.
2. TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 5-1
PRV. RANK: 3
THIS WEEK: at Tennessee, ppd.
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: One-loss Texas A&M has been riding high since a setback to Alabama in the second week of the season, so the last thing the fifth-ranked Aggies wanted was to have Saturday's game at Tennessee postponed. But another week off to rest up and heal can't be a bad thing with four winnable games remaining.
3. FLORIDA
RECORD: 4-1
PRV. RANK: 4
THIS WEEK: vs. Arkansas, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Florida by 17½
STORYLINE: Dan Mullen has his offense humming week after with Kyle Trask certainly doing his best Joe Burrow imitation. Florida ranks fifth in the nation in passing with 369.0 yards per game and the Gators are scoring at a 42.4 clip to rank 11th in FBS. The defense just has to pick up the slack a little to make it complete.
4. GEORGIA
RECORD: 4-2
PRV. RANK: 2
THIS WEEK: at Missouri, ppd.
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: Georgia has had a rough go of it in two of its past three games. The Bulldogs have stumbled on offense most of the season, but now a once-formidable defense has been pushed around — in a 41-24 loss to Alabama and in a 44-28 setback against Florida. Four winnable games are left on the schedule.
5. AUBURN
RECORD: 4-2
PRV. RANK: 5
THIS WEEK: at Mississippi State, ppd.
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: Auburn is another team that gets the week off because of a COVID outbreak. Since waxing LSU on Halloween, when its offense finally started to look like it was coming around, Auburn has had to sit back. That can't set well with Gus Malzahn, especially with tough games vs. Alabama and Texas A&M coming up.
6. ARKANSAS
RECORD: 3-3
PRV. RANK: 6
THIS WEEK: at Florida, Saturday 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN
LINE: Florida by 17½
STORYLINE: Arkansas continues to impress a lot of folks after snapping a 20-game losing streak in conference play in the second week of the season. The problem is its three wins have come against Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Tennessee — who have two wins each. Getting Florida in The Swamp won't be a bargain for sure.
7. MISSOURI
RECORD: 2-3
PRV. RANK: 7
THIS WEEK: vs. Georgia, ppd.
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: Missouri is another team that's getting a second consecutive week off following an open date last Saturday. The Georgia game was supposed to be the last tough test for Mizzou after it was clubbed by Florida two weeks ago. So, there's a lot to play for when it comes back next week against South Carolina.
8. LSU
RECORD: 2-3
PRV. RANK: 8
THIS WEEK: vs. Alabama, ppd.
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: With concerns at quarterback and other positions on offense, not to mention the questions about a defense that has given up points and yards at a frightful pace, LSU was facing a nearly-impossible task of trying to knock off Alabama. It may not make a difference either in December, but at least they may get to play.
9. OLE MISS
RECORD: 2-4
PRV. RANK: 10
THIS WEEK: vs. South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Ole Miss by 11
STORYLINE: Ole Miss couldn't have asked for anything more after a nasty three-game losing streak in which its defense let it down time after time. The Rebels got a big break in facing Vanderbilt two weeks ago and a 54-21 win was followed by an open date. Keeping the positive vibes going through that will come in handy.
10. SOUTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 2-4
PRV. RANK: 9
THIS WEEK: at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Ole Miss by 11
STORYLINE: Remember how South Carolina was flying high after beating Auburn on Oct. 17? The Gamecocks had suddenly won two in a row after opening the season with two losses. But like everything else in this crazy year, it's gone sideways since and South Carolina has lost its last two by a combined score of 100-27.
11. KENTUCKY
RECORD: 2-4
PRV. RANK: 11
THIS WEEK: vs. Vanderbilt, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Kentucky by 17
STORYLINE: Kentucky has played lights-out on defense, but the Wildcats don't have much to show for it — particularly in their last two games. The defense has allowed just 34 points, but the offense struggled in scoring just 13. But there's at least some hope with Vanderbilt showing up Saturday.
12. MISSISSIPPI STATE
RECORD: 2-4
PRV. RANK: 13
THIS WEEK: vs. Auburn, ppd.
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: Like Kentucky this week, Vanderbilt came along at just the right time for Mississippi State. Even though the Bulldogs eeked out a 24-17 win, at least it was a win. State had lost four in a row since rolling LSU in its opener and now, Mike Leach gets an unexpected week off to try and right the ship even more.
13. TENNESSEE
RECORD: 2-4
PRV. RANK: 12
THIS WEEK: vs. Texas A&M, ppd.
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: If you thought Mississippi State was an absolute mess with four losses in a row before beating Vanderbilt, Tennessee may be worse. Four consecutive setbacks in which the Vols scored more than 17 points just once has left them in a daze. Texas A&M could have caused even more headaches.
14. VANDERBILT
RECORD: 0-5
PRV. RANK: 14
THIS WEEK: at Kentucky, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Kentucky by 17
STORYLINE: For what it's worth, Vanderbilt came close to upsetting Mississippi State last week — falling by just a touchdown. That was encouraging since the Commodores had lost their previous three games, each at home, by a combined score of 136-35. But Kentucky poses a threat because of its rugged defense.