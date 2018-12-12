Former LSU running back Johnny Robinson was named the recipient of the 2018 PwC Doak Walker Legends Award, the organization announced Wednesday.
The award, created in 1998, honors former collegiate running backs that excelled on the field and later went on to "distinguish themselves as leaders in their communities."
Robinson, a Baton Rouge native, was an all-state football, tennis and basketball player at University High before playing football and tennis for the Tigers in the 1950s.
He was an integral LSU's 1958 national championship football team and was later taken the in the first round of the 1960 AFL Draft by the Dallas Texans.
Robinson founded the Johnny Robinson Boy’s Home in Monroe in 1980, according to a release from LSU. The home, which he still manages today, provides a versatile community-based alternative to traditional juvenile placement.
Robinson will accept his trophy at the Doak Walker Award Presentation Banquet on Feb. 8 in Dallas.
He joins an impressive group, which includes Herschel Walker, Barry Sanders, Bo Jackson, Jim Brown and Archie Griffin, among others.
