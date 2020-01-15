WASHINGTON — The LSU Tigers are heading to the White House.

The LSU team that beat Clemson 42-25 in the national championship game in New Orleans on Monday will visit with President Donald Trump on Friday to celebrate the victory, the White House confirmed.

Trump, who counts several members of Louisiana's congressional delegation among his closest allies in Congress, attended the game along with U.S. GOP Whip Steve Scalise, an LSU grad from Jefferson, and U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, a Shreveport Republican who also graduated from LSU. Also attending with the president were other Republicans from Louisiana and South Carolina, Clemson's home state.

Trump, who has been politically popular in Louisiana, was loudly cheered when he took the Superdome field on Monday ahead of the national anthem. He's visited Louisiana more than any other sitting president in recent history.

Trump also was in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, as LSU beat Alabama 46-41 in November. He also regularly attends the Army-Navy football game.

The White House memorably served fast food from McDonald's and Burger King to Clemson's championship-winning team last year; the visit came amid a government shutdown.

Meanwhile, LSU says a threat of rain has forced it to move Saturday’s noontime National Championship Celebration into the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It had been set for Championship Plaza, near the Billy Cannon statue on the west side of Tiger Stadium.

A parade from the School of Music to the PMAC, via Victory Hill, will still roll at 11 a.m. — provided there is no severe weather occurring. If the parade is canceled, the celebration will still kick off at noon, the school said. Fans will have to enter the Assembly Center via the ramps on the south side of the arena.