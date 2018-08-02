The top spot of the first USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll is no surprise, and LSU continued its nearly two-decade run of appearing in the preseason ranking.

The Tigers came in at No. 24 in the first iteration of this season's poll, the team's lowest ranking since 2000. In that season, the first under current Alabama coach Nick Saban, the Tigers didn't receive a single vote.

See the full breakdown here.

During LSU's current run of appearing in the poll, they had never clocked in worse than No. 17, which was last season. They were the No. 1-ranked team in 2012, and appeared in the top 10 eight other times.

Unsurprisingly, reigning champion Alabama came in at No. 1, followed by Clemson at No. 2 and Ohio State at No. 3.

POLL RESULTS

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. Washington

7. Wisconsin

8. Miami

9. Penn State

10. Auburn

11. Notre Dame

12. Michigan State

13. Stanford

14. Michigan

15. Southern California

16. TCU

17. Virginia Tech

18. Miississippi State

19. Florida State

20. West Virginia

21. Texas

22. Boise State

23. Central Florida

24. LSU

25. Oklahoma State

Can't see video below? Click here.

Notable coaches from the 65 voting in the poll include Ed Orgeron; Nick Saban, Alabama; Major Applewhite, Houston; Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M; Willie Fritz, Tulane; Tom Herman, Texas; Gus Malzahn, Auburn; Urban Meyer, Ohio State; Dan Mullen, Florida; Barry Odom, Missouri; Kirby Smart, Georgia.

RB like Marshawn Lynch and deep offensive line, LSU coach Ed Orgeron has reasons for excitement LSU coach Orgeron said Wednesday at a Rotary Club event in Baton Rouge that the Tigers' offensive line is “three deep at every position” after…

+11 Orgeron on LSU's Joe Burrow, Narcisse the 'bull,' which offenses best suit Myles Brennan, Justin McMillan Listing off a preseason depth chart, Ed Orgeron held back on what he figured most people came to hear at the Baton Rouge Rotary Club meeting W…

LSU is the fifth-highest ranked SEC team.

The Tigers were projected to finish fifth in the SEC's Western Division in the conference's preseason poll, only ahead of Ole Miss and Arkansas.