The top spot of the first USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll is no surprise, and LSU continued its nearly two-decade run of appearing in the preseason ranking.
The Tigers came in at No. 24 in the first iteration of this season's poll, the team's lowest ranking since 2000. In that season, the first under current Alabama coach Nick Saban, the Tigers didn't receive a single vote.
See the full breakdown here.
During LSU's current run of appearing in the poll, they had never clocked in worse than No. 17, which was last season. They were the No. 1-ranked team in 2012, and appeared in the top 10 eight other times.
Unsurprisingly, reigning champion Alabama came in at No. 1, followed by Clemson at No. 2 and Ohio State at No. 3.
POLL RESULTS
- 1. Alabama
- 2. Clemson
- 3. Ohio State
- 4. Georgia
- 5. Oklahoma
- 6. Washington
- 7. Wisconsin
- 8. Miami
- 9. Penn State
- 10. Auburn
- 11. Notre Dame
- 12. Michigan State
- 13. Stanford
- 14. Michigan
- 15. Southern California
- 16. TCU
- 17. Virginia Tech
- 18. Miississippi State
- 19. Florida State
- 20. West Virginia
- 21. Texas
- 22. Boise State
- 23. Central Florida
- 24. LSU
- 25. Oklahoma State
Notable coaches from the 65 voting in the poll include Ed Orgeron; Nick Saban, Alabama; Major Applewhite, Houston; Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M; Willie Fritz, Tulane; Tom Herman, Texas; Gus Malzahn, Auburn; Urban Meyer, Ohio State; Dan Mullen, Florida; Barry Odom, Missouri; Kirby Smart, Georgia.
LSU hasn't won a division championship since 2011, and that streak is expected to continue in 2018.
LSU is the fifth-highest ranked SEC team.
The Tigers were projected to finish fifth in the SEC's Western Division in the conference's preseason poll, only ahead of Ole Miss and Arkansas.