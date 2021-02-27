LSU won all three games it played this weekend. The No. 11 Tigers beat Youngstown State 6-2 on Friday night as they hit four home runs and Jaden Hill threw six scoreless innings. They then played a doubleheader Saturday and beat Youngstown State 5-3 and Nicholls State 14-0 — their first shutout since April 3, 2019. Here are three things we learned from the games:

Power surge

LSU scored 12 of its 25 runs this weekend through home runs, making fans wonder if the days of “Gorilla Ball” returned to college baseball. They won’t with modern equipment, but the Tigers hit four home runs Friday and another five during the doubleheader Saturday. LSU has now hit 15 home runs this season, its most through seven games since 2009, when the Tigers also hit 15 homers. Six players have multiple home runs.

LSU throws shutout, continues offensive surge vs. Nicholls State to sweep doubleheader LSU won both games of its doubleheader Saturday after beating Nicholls State 14-0 inside Alex Box Stadium. The Tigers topped Youngstown State 5-3 in Game 1 as Cade Doughty hit a game-winning home run.

What a rotation

LSU’s starting rotation of Jaden Hill, AJ Labas and Landon Marceaux didn’t allow a run and gave up six combined hits this weekend. Hill reached the sixth inning for the first time in his career Friday night. Labas threw five scoreless frames Saturday after struggling in his first start. Marceaux reached a career-high 10 strikeouts over six innings. They all made quality starts, an encouraging sign as they pitch deeper into games.

Cade Doughty hits game-winning homer to lead LSU past Youngstown State Sophomore Cade Doughty hit a two-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning, and No. 11 LSU beat Youngstown State 5-3 in Game 1 of a doubleheader Saturday.

Doughty leaves injured

Sophomore second baseman Cade Doughty injured his shoulder during a home run celebration early in Game 2 of the doubleheader, coach Paul Mainieri said. One of Doughty's teammates bumped his shoulder, and Mainieri said "he was in quite a bit of pain." Doughty will be evaluated Monday. If the injury keeps Doughty out of the lineup, LSU will lose a hitter who went 4 for 6 on Saturday with a game-winning home run. Doughty is batting .321 this season.