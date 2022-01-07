Sami Durante’s first time on bars in 2022 was going well. She got vertical on the high bar and made a smooth transition to the lower one.
This was an important moment for her. Last spring, in the NCAA semifinals, the senior slipped near the end of her routine and injured her elbow. The mistake seemed to rattle her team, which sat firmly in the top two spots, poised to qualify for the national finals. Instead, after a shaky performance on the balance beam, LSU fell to sixth and missed out on the finals by 0.038 points, the slimmest of margins. Their season was suddenly over.
Durante decided to take her extra year of eligibility and return for a fifth season. She said she simply loved the sport too much to walk away. But in the back of her head, Durante knew that, after years of wear and tear, her body just wasn’t right.
On bars Friday night, Durante’s left hand slipped, and her elbow hyperextended against the lower bar. She dropped to her knees, and a trainer helped her off the floor.
LSU breezed past Centenary, the tiny Division III school from Shreveport, 196.950-185.650. The Tigers nearly set a school record for highest point total in a season opener. But Durante’s injury seemed to shake LSU yet again. When she slipped, the Tigers had scored a 98.900 through two rotations. Their score on the final two rotations dropped to a 98.050.
“We’re better than that,” coach Jay Clark said. “We started out great. Sami went down on bars, and I think it sort of broke the momentum for us a little bit, and it felt like we were trying to recapture the momentum the rest of the night.”
At the start of the meet, sophomore all-around star Haleigh Bryant’s name was revealed on a banner in the rafters, commemorating LSU’s individual national champions. Bryant won a vault title last spring, and in her first performance of 2022, she matched her high standards.
She followed a meet-high 9.925 on vault with an impressive 9.925 on bars. She anchored the beam rotation with a meet-high 9.875, then sat out floor, her final event, because LSU had the victory secured.
All-around junior Alyona Shchennikova matched her career high score of 9.950 on bars, leading the way for the Tigers. She scored a 9.825 on vault, a 9.800 on beam and a 9.725 on floor.
Freshman KJ Johnson stuck her landing in her first vault as a Tiger, receiving an impressive 9.900, and then matched that score on floor, her second and final event of the night.
Star junior Kiya Johnson performed well, too. In three events, she averaged a 9.833. Still nursing an Achilles injury, Johnson did not participate in her signature floor event.
After the meet, Johnson echoed what her coach said about Durante’s injury: In the moment, they’re worried about her, she said, but they must focus on the task at hand.
“That’s where we’ve got to improve,” Clark said. “We just have to be a little more mentally strong and unflappable in those situations.”