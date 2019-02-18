A pair of road wins, one of them a stunning upset of No. 5 Kentucky, has propelled the LSU men's basketball team to its highest ranking in a decade.

LSU, which was 19th in The Associated Press Top 25 poll one week ago, vaulted six spots to 13th in the new poll that was released late Monday morning.

With its new ranking, Will Wade's team is at its highest point since the 2009 squad was 12th on March 2, 2009. LSU went on to claim the Southeastern Conference regular-season title that season.

LSU, which is in the AP poll for the eighth time this season, was ranked 19th three different times before finally vaulting past that spot this week.

Now tied for the conference lead with Tennessee, LSU tallied 773 points to come in behind No. 12 Kansas (801). The Tigers were just ahead of Texas Tech (733).

LSU, which improved to 21-4 overall and 11-1 in SEC play with Saturday's win at Georgia, had fallen twice previously when ranked 19th back on Nov. 19 and Jan. 28.

The first time, they tumbled out of the rankings after going 1-2 in the AdvoCare Invitational and then dropped two spots after a 90-89 loss to Arkansas on Feb. 2.

The USA Today coaches' poll, which had LSU at No. 21 last week, is scheduled to come out later Monday.

LSU is one of only three SEC schools in the AP rankings.

Tennessee, which comes to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday, dropped out of the top spot after an 86-69 loss to Kentucky on Saturday night.

The Vols are now fifth and Kentucky moved up a spot to fourth after losing to LSU and beating Tennessee.

In addition to Saturday's showdown with Tennessee, LSU will play Florida at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the PMAC.

