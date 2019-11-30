With a runaway win over Texas A&M on Saturday night, the LSU football team concluded one of the most historic regular seasons in the 126-year history of the program.
A 50-7 thrashing of Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium helped LSU finish off a 12-0 regular season — only the fourth undefeated regular season for a program that was started back in 1893.
The other undefeated regular seasons were in 1908 (10-0), 1958 (10-0) and 2011 (12-0).
It was also the fourth 12-win season in school history as the Tigers went 13-1 in 2003, 12-2 in 2007 and 13-1 in 2011. The 2003 and ’07 teams won the national championship.
Winning streak grows
Combined with a victory over Central Florida in the Fiesta Bowl last Jan. 1, LSU has won 13 consecutive games going into the Southeastern Conference championship game against Georgia on Saturday in Atlanta.
The 13-game winning streak, the third-longest active streak in the nation behind Clemson (28) and Ohio State (18), is tied for the fourth-longest in school history.
The Tigers won 19 games from 1957-59, 15 games from 2007-09 and 14 games in 2009-11. They also won 13 in a row in 2006-07.
On to Atlanta
As the SEC Western Division champions, LSU will next play in the SEC championship game against East champion Georgia on Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
It will be LSU’s sixth appearance in the title game since its inception in 1992.
The Tigers are 4-1 with a 42-10 rout of Georgia in their most recent appearance in 2011.
Short-handed Bulldogs
Georgia (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will be without its top receiver in Lawrence Cager, who’ll be sidelined for the championship game with an ankle injury.
Also, wide receiver George Pickens will sit out the first half after being ejected for his role in a brawl with Georgia Tech on Saturday. Star running back D’Andre Swift banged up a shoulder in a 52-7 win over Tech, but is expected to be ready for the game.
Setting the standard
LSU needed just two drives and a little more than half of the first quarter Saturday night to set a school record for scoring in a season.
After piling up 534 points in its first 11 outings, LSU went into the game needing just a touchdown and extra point to tie the mark set by the 2007 team that scored 541 points on its way to the BCS championship.
The current Tigers quickly tied the record on their first possession when Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a 5-yard touchdown run and Cade York added the extra point.
The record fell on the next drive on Joe Burrow’s 12-yard TD pass to Justin Jefferson with 7:00 left in the first quarter. York added the extra point for a 14-0 lead and a total of 548 points at that point.
For openers
The scoring run by Edwards-Helaire on the first drive marked the fourth consecutive game in which LSU scored a touchdown on its opening possession.
The Tigers also took the ball into the end zone on its first series against Alabama, Ole Miss and Arkansas.
It was the 10th time in 12 games that LSU scored the first time it touched the ball. The Tigers have seven touchdowns and three field goals for 58 points on opening drives.
Welcome back
Saturday night’s game marked the return to the lineup of right tackle Austin Deculus, left tackle Saahdiq Charles and All-American safety Grant Delpit.
Deculus missed the past two games with an ankle injury that he suffered in a win over Alabama on Nov. 9 and Charles also missed games with Ole Miss and Arkansas
Charles has rotated in-and-out of the lineup, missing six games for what Ed Orgeron has called “coach’s decisions,” while Delpit missed the Arkansas game last week with an ankle injury that he played through against Alabama and Ole Miss.
Senior night
LSU honored its 14-member senior class prior to the game.
The seniors, who were joined on the field by their families, were Burrow, Michael Divinity, Derrick Dillon, Stephen Sullivan, Breiden Fehoko, Adrian Magee, Badara Traore, Damien Lewis, Kristian Fulton, Rashard Lawrence, Blake Ferguson, Michael Smith, Connor Culp and Colby Brunet.
Burrow, Fehoko, Dillon and Sullivan served as game captains.
Lagniappe
LSU has a 34-20-3 lead on Texas A&M in a series that started in 1899. The Tigers are now 7-1 against the Aggies since they joined the SEC in 2012. … The game was the third in a row and fourth this season for LSU on ESPN, which has featured the school 99 times since its inception in 1979. The Tigers are 71-28 in front of the ESPN cameras. … Among those in attendance were Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and quarterback Taysom Hill, and Pro Football Hall of Famer and 1981 Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Allen. He was coached at USC by John Robinson, an advisor to Orgeron.
Advocate sportswriter Scott Rabalais contributed to this report.