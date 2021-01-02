Cam Thomas had another big game for the LSU basketball team Saturday afternoon.
But so did Florida big men Colin Castleton and Anthony Duruji.
Thomas produced his sixth 20-point game in eight outings, but Castleton and Duruji were a devastating one-two inside punch in an 83-79 win over LSU at Exactech Arena in Gainesville, Florida.
LSU’s five-game winning streak came to an end as Castleton and Duruji combined for 25 second-half points and Tre Mann added 10 for Florida (5-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference), which snapped a 40-40 halftime tie to claim the victory.
LSU (6-2, 1-1) battled foul trouble most of the game, especially in the paint, where the 6-foot-11 Castleton worked for lots of easy shots early in the second half.
Castleton, who picked up two quick fouls and played just the first two minutes of the first half, came out firing after halftime.
The Michigan transfer scored 17 of Florida’s first 19 points and capped a productive 7½-minute stretch with two free throws at the 12:33 mark after LSU forward Darius Days committed his fourth foul.
Castleton’s free throws gave his team its largest lead to that point at 59-52 and sent the 6-7 Days to the bench for the next seven minutes.
Days was limited to 22 minutes and had just two points and three rebounds, far below his season averages of 15.0 points and 8.6 rebounds.
Josh LeBlanc, one of LSU’s top defenders, also struggled against Castleton, who was coming off a 23-point effort in a blowout of Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.
LeBlanc had three fouls in the second half and fouled out with 5:39 left. He didn't score and had no rebounds in 12 minutes.
“We knew he would come out strong after the first half,” LSU forward Trendon Watford said. “He had a good second half. That was a big turn in the game, him rebounding and scoring down low.”
LSU coach Will Wade tried several defenders to try and stop Castleton once he got going
“We were trying to front him and we just didn’t do a very good job of it … very, very poor,” Wade said. “We tried a bunch of different defenses, we just kind of ran out of bodies.”
As if the foul trouble wasn’t bad enough, Wade was a big man down with 6-10 forward Shareef O’Neal sitting out with an ankle injury.
Castleton finished with a team-high 21 points, while Mann had 19 and Scottie Lewis 17.
Duruji, who dropped 22 points on LSU two years ago when he was playing for Louisiana Tech, added 16 after scoring 16 combined points in Florida’s first five games.
His 3-point buzzer-beater to end of the first-half tied the game at 40, giving Florida, playing its second game without SEC preseason player of the year Keyontae Johnson, some momentum going to the locker room.
“We had a chance to close out the first half, and we didn’t close it out,” Thomas said. “Then, we just got outplayed in the second half.
“We were playing real well, playing good defense. When they had that little quick spurt, it just uplifted them to play harder in the second half.”
It was a key basket, especially since the Gators had trailed by five points at the 1:02 mark after a four-point play by Thomas.
”We let the game slip away from us there at the end of the first half when we should have had a lead,” Wade said. “We were up 40-35 and give up the 3 at the end of the half and go in tied 40-40.
"We didn’t close the first half as well as we needed to.”
Thomas, who poured in a career-high 32 points in Tuesday night’s win over Texas A&M, finished with 28 while Watford had 21 and Javonte Smart 20.
Thomas and Watford were both 7 of 19 from the field and Smart was 7 of 12. But the rest of the team was 4 of 11.
LSU went in leading the league in field-goal accuracy at 51.2% but shot a season-low 41.0% for the game. The Tigers shot 36.4% in the decisive second half.
With 7½ minutes left in the first half, LSU was 10 of 19, but the Tigers went 15 of 42 over the final 27½ minutes.
“We had a hard time shooting over those bigs down there,” Wade said. “We drove it in there and we missed layup after layup after layup. We missed a bunch of left-handed layups, we missed a dunk ... we missed a lot of stuff at the rim.
“But that’s a credit to their length and athleticism. It was just tough sledding for us to finish, and it was pretty easy for them to finish.”