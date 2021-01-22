Going on the road for the first time this season, the LSU track and field teams collected six wins Friday in the Wooo Pig Classic in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The Lady Tigers’ three individual victories all came in the field, while the Tigers picked up three wins on the track.
On the women’s side, Abby O’Donoghue chalked up another win in the high jump and tied her own school record in the process.
O’Donoghue backed up her win in the season-opening LSU Purple Tiger Invitational last weekend with a clearance of 6 feet, 2¼ inches. That equaled the record she set last season.
The Denham Springs High School grad cleared the bar on her first four heights before missing on her first try at 6-2¼.
But she got over it on her second attempt and won by 5¾ inches long after the other eight competitors had bowed out.
The other firsts for the Lady Tigers came from Lisa Gunnarsson, who, like O’Donoghue, continued her strong early-season work by winning the pole vault for the second week in a row at 14-9.
Also winning was Monique Hardy, who took the weight throw title with a heave of 69-6, while teammate Emma Robbins was third with a best of 64-1¾.
On the men’s side, Damion Thomas won the 60-meter hurdles in 7.71 seconds, Terrance Laird won the one-lap 200 in 20.61.
The 4x400 relay team of Noah Williams, Dorian Camel, Charles Lewis and Sean Burrell wrapped up the one-day meet by winning in 3 minutes, 06.64 seconds.
In addition to Robbins, six other LSU athletes turned in top-three finishes.
The Lady Tigers’ Amber Hart was second in the women’s shot put (49-8¼), while Kyndal McKnight was third in the triple (42-5¼) and Milan Young was third in the 60 hurdles (8.21).
The Tigers’ Davis Bove finished second in the mile run with a personal record of 4:00.20, bettering his old PR of 4:03.97 by nearly four seconds, while John Nerdal (69-½) and Jake Norris (68-1½) went 2-3 in the weight throw.