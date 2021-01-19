LSU freshman Haleigh Bryant was named Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week on Tuesday after turning in one of the nation’s top all-around performances last Friday in the Tigers’ win at Arkansas.

Bryant won the all-around with a score of 39.600, the third-highest all-around score in the country so far this season and best by a freshman. It is the highest score even by an LSU freshman in their all-around debut.

Bryant shared top honors on floor with teammate Kiya Johnson (9.95), recorded 9.90s on uneven bars and beam and a 9.85 on vault. She was named SEC Freshman of the Week after a 9.975 on floor in LSU’s season opener.

The No. 5-ranked Tigers return home Friday against No. 11 Georgia in a 7:15 p.m. meet in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The meet will be streamed on SEC Network+ through WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app.