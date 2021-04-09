COLUMBIA, Mo. — No. 19 Missouri defeated No. 17 LSU 9-1 in five innings to take their Southeastern Conference series opener Friday night at the Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Shelby Sunseri (6-5) was charged with the loss after allowing six runs on six hits in 2⅔ innings.
Relief pitcher Emma Nichols (5-2) earned the victory for Missouri (29-7, 7-3 SEC). She entered in the second inning and limited LSU (22-13, 6-7) to one hit in four innings.
LSU’s lone run came in the top of the first when freshman shortstop Taylor Pleasants hit a home run to right field that traveled than 300 feet and landed in the parking lot. It was Pleasants' team-high seventh home run and 29th RBI of the season.
Missouri responded in the second, taking a 2-1 lead on a two-run home run over the center-field wall by Cayla Kessinger.
The bulk of Missouri’s damage came in the third with four runs to extend its lead to 6-1. With runners on first and second, catcher Hatti Moore singled to center to score one run. A fielder’s choice and error brought home another run with one out. Riley Frizell then hit a single up the middle to score two more runs.
Missouri added three more in the fifth to end the game at 9-1. Casidy Chaumont led off the inning with a solo home run. Brooke Wilmes then launched an RBI double to right field, ending the game.
The teams play again at 2 p.m. Saturday.