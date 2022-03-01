LSU power forward Tari Eason was named Tuesday as a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.
Eason, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, was among 10 players on the list of semifinalists as announced by the presenting Atlanta Tipoff Club.
LSU has been one of the nation's top defensive teams this season and Eason has been a big part of that with 31 blocks and 55 steals in 28 games.
He also leads the Tigers with 16.5 points a game and is second in rebounding at 6.9 per game.
Eason is also a top candidate for the Southeastern Conference's Sixth Man Award as the leading scorer among all league players who come off the bench.