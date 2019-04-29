After winning three of its four games last week, LSU baseball moved up in the latest polls.

Here are the latest polls. The previous ranking is in parentheses.

— Perfect Game: 9 (9)

— D1 Baseball: 12 (13)

— Baseball America: 12 (14)

— Collegiate Baseball: 13 (15)

— USA Today Coaches: 14 (16)

Last week, LSU beat Lamar before winning two of three games at Alabama. The Tigers (29-16, 13-8 Southeastern Conference) are tied for second in the SEC with three weeks left in the regular season.

The new rankings set up a top-20 matchup against Ole Miss this weekend, according to Collegiate Baseball.

LSU won't practice on Monday or Tuesday because of final exams. Then it will get ready for the No. 17 Rebels.