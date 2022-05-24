LSU outfielder Dylan Crews and infielder Jacob Berry were named among 31 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award, USA Baseball announced Tuesday.
The Golden Spikes, given annually to the top amateur baseball player in the nation, will be presented June 24 on ESPN.
Crews, the Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Year, is hitting .345 this season with eight doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 67 RBIs and 63 runs. His 21 homers are the most by an LSU player since outfielder Ryan Schimpf hit 22 in 2009.
Crews was also voted last week to the 2022 SEC Baseball Community Service Team for his work with special-needs children.
Berry, who was also a Golden Spikes semifinalist last season as a freshman at Arizona, made the All-SEC second team this spring. He is hitting a team-high .381 overall and .400 in SEC games.
Berry has eight doubles, 15 homers, 47 RBIs and 43 runs scored. He missed six games earlier this season with a broken right middle finger, which has forced the switch hitter to bat only from the right side since his return to the lineup.
Cal Poly, Oregon State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech join LSU as the only schools with multiple semifinalists on the list.
Baseball media, professional baseball personnel, USA Baseball staff and previous Golden Spikes winners will vote for three players from the list of semifinalists. Fans can also vote on GoldenSpikesAward.com. On June 8, USA Baseball will announce the finalists, and voting for the winner will begin then.