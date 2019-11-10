LSU's historic win over Alabama was followed by significant news on the recruiting trail.
Jacobian Guillory, a four-star defensive tackle from Alexandria High, announced his commitment to LSU's 2020 recruiting class Sunday morning.
"First and foremost I want to thank every single coach that recruited me in this process," Guillory wrote in a post on Twitter. "I would like to announce that in August of 2020 I will be attending Louisiana State University."
Tank is a Tiger🐯‼️ @LSUfootball @Coach_EdOrgeron pic.twitter.com/P3asw5CyiI— Jacobian”Big Tank”Guillory😈 (@Jthabigboy) November 10, 2019
The 6-foot-2, 331-pound Guillory is the No. 12 overall defensive tackle, according to 247Sports, and he is the 25th player to commit to LSU's 2020 class, which means LSU coach Ed Orgeron has garnered the maximum number of commitments he can sign once the early signing period begins on Dec. 18.
LSU's class ranks first in the Southeastern Conference and second nationally to Clemson.
Guillory is the 13th player to commit to LSU who is ranked within the top 200 recruits, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, and he joins University Lab's Jaquelin Roy (No. 4 DT), Alabama native Eric Taylor (No. 25 DT), Live Oak's Jalen Lee (No. 29 DT) and Haynesville's CamRon Jackson (No. 45 DT) as the fifth defensive tackle to commit to LSU's 2020 class.
Orgeron has repeatedly stressed the importance of recruiting defensive linemen, emphasizing that LSU needs to win at the line of scrimmage in order to win consistently over SEC power Alabama.
LSU beat Alabama 46-41 on Saturday night, snapping an eight-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide, and the No. 2 Tigers (9-0, 5-0 SEC) control their destiny in the hunt for the program's first appearance in the College Football Playoff.
LSU next plays at Ole Miss on Saturday at 6 p.m.