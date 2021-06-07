LSU trails Oregon midway through their winner-take-all NCAA regional game Monday in Eugene, Oregon, but every time Gavin Dugas comes to the plate, it seems like the Tigers get a little closer.

Dugas homered in each of his first two at-bats Monday night, the first a two-run shot to straightaway center field that gave LSU a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Then, in the fourth, Dugas led off with a home run to left that cut Oregon's lead to 5-3.

+3 Follow live: LSU plays Oregon in deciding game of NCAA regional. Here's how to watch Who's starting, how to watch and what to watch for as LSU plays Oregon with a chance to reach a super regional.

Combine that with Dugas' performance in Sunday's elimination game, and he's having quite a weekend.

Dugas also homered in that game, and he might have had two — and four in two games — if it weren't for a controversial scoring decision that turned a would-be inside-the-park homer into a triple with an error.

The red-hot streak started in LSU's 9-4 victory over Gonzaga earlier Sunday, when Dugas tripled and walked twice.

+4 An inside-the-park home run? Re-watch that play by LSU's Gavin Dugas With LSU's season on the line at the Eugene regional Sunday night, Gavin Dugas extended the Tigers' lead to 3-1 in the sixth inning with what …

For the record, after starting the regional 1 for 8 in a loss to Gonzaga and a win over Central Connecticut State, Dugas is 6 for 7 with two homers, two triples, five RBIs, five runs and two walks.

And if he gets another home run? That'd be 20 for the season.

Mid 4 | CRUSHED🚀@gavin_dugas04 smacks a solo-HR well over the LF wall



📺: ESPN3 pic.twitter.com/YfGOZnRU7W — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 7, 2021

Even when the ball doesn't leave the park, @gavin_dugas04 gets all the way way home! pic.twitter.com/WQkolXyNr6 — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 7, 2021

MOONSHOT🚀@gavin_dugas04 hammers one to center and the Tigers lead, 2-0



📺: ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/1TjFuppTim — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 8, 2021