LSU trails Oregon midway through their winner-take-all NCAA regional game Monday in Eugene, Oregon, but every time Gavin Dugas comes to the plate, it seems like the Tigers get a little closer.

Dugas homered in each of his first two at-bats Monday night, the first a two-run shot to straightaway center field that gave LSU a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Then, in the fourth, Dugas led off with a home run to left that cut Oregon's lead to 5-3.

Combine that with Dugas' performance in Sunday's elimination game, and he's having quite a weekend.

Dugas also homered in that game, and he might have had two — and four in two games — if it weren't for a controversial scoring decision that turned a would-be inside-the-park homer into a triple with an error.

The red-hot streak started in LSU's 9-4 victory over Gonzaga earlier Sunday, when Dugas tripled and walked twice.

For the record, after starting the regional 1 for 8 in a loss to Gonzaga and a win over Central Connecticut State, Dugas is 6 for 7 with two homers, two triples, five RBIs, five runs and two walks.

And if he gets another home run? That'd be 20 for the season.

