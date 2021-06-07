LSU trails Oregon midway through their winner-take-all NCAA regional game Monday in Eugene, Oregon, but every time Gavin Dugas comes to the plate, it seems like the Tigers get a little closer.
Dugas homered in each of his first two at-bats Monday night, the first a two-run shot to straightaway center field that gave LSU a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Then, in the fourth, Dugas led off with a home run to left that cut Oregon's lead to 5-3.
Combine that with Dugas' performance in Sunday's elimination game, and he's having quite a weekend.
Dugas also homered in that game, and he might have had two — and four in two games — if it weren't for a controversial scoring decision that turned a would-be inside-the-park homer into a triple with an error.
The red-hot streak started in LSU's 9-4 victory over Gonzaga earlier Sunday, when Dugas tripled and walked twice.
For the record, after starting the regional 1 for 8 in a loss to Gonzaga and a win over Central Connecticut State, Dugas is 6 for 7 with two homers, two triples, five RBIs, five runs and two walks.
And if he gets another home run? That'd be 20 for the season.
