LSU wide receiver Racey McMath has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, the event announced Monday evening.
McMath, a 6-foot-3, 224-pound New Orleans native, is LSU's fifth-leading receiver with 11 catches for 147 yards.
The senior from Edna Karr High is also a star special teams player for LSU, a gunner on the punt team who forced a fumble in the team's 45-41 loss at Missouri.
The Senior Bowl will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, on Jan. 30, 2021. The game will broadcast on NFL Network at a time to be announced.