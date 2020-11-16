LSU Vanderbilt Football

LSU's Jontre Kirklin (13) Racey McMath (17) celebrate after Kirklin scored a touchdown against Vanderbilt.

 Mark Humphrey/AP

LSU wide receiver Racey McMath has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, the event announced Monday evening.

McMath, a 6-foot-3, 224-pound New Orleans native, is LSU's fifth-leading receiver with 11 catches for 147 yards.

The senior from Edna Karr High is also a star special teams player for LSU, a gunner on the punt team who forced a fumble in the team's 45-41 loss at Missouri.

The Senior Bowl will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, on Jan. 30, 2021. The game will broadcast on NFL Network at a time to be announced.

Get your LSU gear here: Hats | Jerseys | Sweatshirts | T-shirts | Face Coverings

Disclosure: These are affiliate links, meaning, at no additional cost to you, The Advocate may earn a commission on purchases made via clicks on those links.

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

View comments