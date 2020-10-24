A pale, gray sky clamped over Tiger Stadium in the hour before kickoff Saturday night.

LSU’s most desperate hour.

Tiger Stadium actually looked more like the Alamo under the circumstances. The home team was holding a 1-2 record and holding tryouts to replace its talented, injured junior quarterback. LSU took the keys from Myles Brennan and handed them to TJ Finley, a freshman who may or may not be old enough to drive.

This was South Carolina that LSU had to beat; not exactly like the Saints hosting the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. But the Tigers looked so vulnerable, so decimated, so shell-shocked from their losses to Mississippi State and Missouri. LSU came in just less than a touchdown favorite over the Gamecocks, but it was the most underdog-looking favorite you ever saw.

But as late afternoon turned to night, the first Saturday night in Death Valley in our strange, temporarily new world, it looked like the old-world Tigers once again.

Oh, there were still way too many South Carolina players gobbling up way too many yards on big plays. But that still-wobbly defense made some progress and even canceled out a few shortcomings with a 45-yard Eli Ricks interception return for a touchdown that helped LSU run far away from the Gamecocks’ dangerous clutches for a 52-24 victory.

A lot of credit will deservedly go to Finley — more on him later — but there is plenty to go around.

LSU supported Finley with a nurturing, well-crafted game plan from Steve Ensminger and his offensive staff, allowing him to build confidence from short passes to longer ones as he took progressively more daring shots downfield. The offensive line repeatedly pushed South Carolina’s lauded defensive line off the ball, opening lanes for the Tigers’ previously scuffling running game to the tune of 276 yards, led by 135 from Ty Davis-Price.

"We got great penetration with our offensive line," said running back John Emery, who ran for 88 yards and a score.

Even special teams helped out in a history-making way, as Trey Palmer took a bobbled kickoff and raced 93 yards for a touchdown to erase one of the great trivia questions in LSU football lore.

It is the Tigers’ first kickoff return in their stadium since Eric Martin ran one back 100 yards against Kentucky on Oct. 17, 1981, a span of 679 touchdown-less returns in over 260 home games, according to LSU.

"This," coach Ed Orgeron said, "was a total team effort." Indeed it was.

“This win was huge for us,” linebacker Jabril Cox said. That was true as well.

“We had to get back to the LSU standard.”

Well, that standard is still a rally point to be pursued. LSU had 541 yards total offense but gave up 403, 284 of those yards on seven plays covering 21 yards or more. As Orgeron said, the pass rush was outstanding with five sacks, but there are still a lot of coverage breakdowns to shore up.

There is time to do that before LSU goes to Auburn next Saturday. Brennan's injury meant there was precious little time to prepare Finley or fellow freshman Max Johnson to start in his stead. According to Orgeron, Finley won the chance to start virtually on a coin flip over Johnson. OK, Coach O said Finley was better in a couple of third-down practice situations. But this was for the right to start against a living, breathing Southeastern Conference team that upset Auburn a week earlier, not have the upper hand in some situational practice wearing a non-contact jersey.

It couldn’t have gone better for Finley, and LSU. Yes he threw one interception (he made the tackle) on either an under-thrown ball or a bad miscommunication with the receiver. But his other 20 attempts were pretty top notch as he went 17 of 21 for 265 yards with two scores.

"I feel we have our swagger back," Finley said.

As the game drew to a close, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky (the same guy who argued late last season that Joe Burrow wasn't the best quarterback in college football and had LSU alum Marcus Spears laughing himself off the set) was saying Finley showed enough swagger to keep the starting job. CBS college football writer Dennis Dodd tweeted that it was a legitimate question to be asked.

The answer to that question is no. Finley was very good, but Brennan shouldn’t be the Wally Pipp to the freshman’s Lou Gehrig. Not after throwing for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns in LSU’s first three games. That said, LSU should strongly consider bringing in Finley on short-yardage situations like some economy-sized version of Taysom Hill. More than once with the Tigers needing a yard, the kid laid his 6-foot-6, 242-pound frame across the line of scrimmage like a falling timber tree to bridge the gap.

Johnson, by the way, did come in near the goal line for one play early when Finley’s helmet came off and then on the last drive, running twice for 19 yards. It was much less than he was expected to play, but that spoke to how good Finley was.

The circumstances spoke to how desperate LSU was. The Tigers needed a win by any means necessary and got it against a team that looked more than capable of beating them.

At least for now, the gray clouds over this program have blown away.