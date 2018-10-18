NO. 22 MISSISSIPPI STATE at NO. 5 LSU
6 p.m., ESPN
As we all know, State kicked LSU all around the field a year ago in a 37-7 win. The thing was the Bulldogs' 30-point win didn't feel that close, so you know the Tigers will be out for redemption at home. Plus, they get an open date, so they should be motivated enough.
NO. 6 MICHIGAN at NO. 24 MICHIGAN STATE
11 a.m., Fox
A couple of weeks ago, this game didn't look as juicy because of Michigan State's uneven play this season. For instance, the Spartans lost at Arizona State and at home to Northwestern. But last week, they handed Penn State its first loss. So, Michigan has to be on upset alert.
NO. 12 OREGON at NO. 25 WASHINGTON STATE
6:30 p.m., Fox
ESPN's GameDay is in Pullman, Washington, this week, so you know this is going to be a good one. A couple of high-flying 5-1 teams will go at it with both eyeing the Pac-12 North title, or at least trying to make sure they're in the conversation for it come late November.
COLORADO at NO. 15 WASHINGTON
2:30 p.m., Fox
This game lost a lot of its luster a week ago when both teams went on the road and suffered upset losses. Then-unbeaten Colorado fell at USC and Washington fell out of the top 10 after it was tripped in overtime at Oregon, so this is a must-win for both teams at this point.
AUBURN at OLE MISS
11 a.m., ESPN
Neither team is ranked, so this recommendation is for entertainment purposes only. Auburn has been reeling since that loss LSU and is now 2-3 in its last five. We'll get to see what Ole Miss' prolific offense, which averages 550.9 yards a game, can do against Auburn's defense.
Sheldon Mickles