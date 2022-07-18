ON STAGE TUESDAY
ALABAMA
LAST YEAR: 13-2 (7-1)
COACH: Nick Saban (16th year)
PLAYERS: QB Bryce Young, LB Will Anderson Jr., S Jordan Battle
THE BUZZ: Rinse, repeat. Coming off a CFP National Championship Game loss to Georgia, Bama is the consensus SEC favorite and the likely preseason No. 1. The Crimson Tide returns the nation’s best players on both sides of the ball: Heisman-winner Young and Anderson, a Heisman contender in his own right.
VANDERBILT
LAST YEAR: 2-10 (0-8)
COACH: Clark Lea (2nd year)
PLAYERS: TE Ben Bresnahan, LB Anfernee Orji, QB Mike Wright
THE BUZZ: If somebody has to finish first (Alabama), someone also has to finish last. That would be Vandy. Building a competitive roster in Nashville has been done in the recent past, but it’s a monumental climb. Exceeding last year’s win total and actually winning an SEC game would qualify as major achievements.
MISS. STATE
LAST YEAR: 7-6 (4-4)
COACH: Mike Leach (3rd year)
PLAYERS: DE Jaden Crumedy, LB Nathaniel Watson, WR Austin Williams
THE BUZZ: Consistency is the Bulldogs’ north star after a wildly up and down 2021. The Air Raid offense went underground at times and needs a steady hand from QB Will Rogers. Jaden Walley and Jo’Quavious Marks are two top shelf SEC playmakers. Leach (0-2 in the Egg Bowl) needs to beat Ole Miss.
SOUTH CAROLINA
LAST YEAR: 7-6 (3-5)
COACH: Shane Beamer (2nd year)
PLAYERS: G Jovaughn Dwyn, WR Dakereon Joyner, DT Zacch Pickens
THE BUZZ: The Gamecocks get more mileage than most SEC schools from going 7-6. But adding to the positive vibes is the transfer QB Spencer Rattler from Oklahoma, giving South Carolina the most optimism it has had since the Steve Spurrier era. That said, finishing better than fourth in the East would be shocking.