WASHINGTON — A lone Michigan State fan, overpriced and oversized light beer in hand, burped out some ragging remark as the LSU Tigers headed back to the locker room Friday night from their pregame shootaround.
Tremont Waters looked back over his shoulder and advised him, colorfully, to shut up.
It was the last good answer the Tigers had for anyone associated with the Spartans all night.
WASHINGTON — The LSU basketball team’s dream season is over.
Throughout this amazing, crazy and amazingly crazy season, the Tigers had a response for every challenge en route to winning the Southeastern Conference regular-season championship and a berth in the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16.
But on this night, on its biggest stage of the season, LSU got schooled.
Michigan State showed the Tigers how to rebound, how to get open for 3-pointers, how to play physical defense — and certainly, Tom Izzo showed the remaining regulars on Will Wade’s staff how to coach.
Would Wade’s presence on the LSU bench have made a difference? For a call here or a strategic decision there, certainly. But not enough to close the gap on what was an 80-63 Michigan State victory at Capital One Arena.
The old proverb that says you may not be able to win a game in the first few minutes but you can lose it was proven true again by the Tigers.
LSU won the tip, Tremont Waters missed his first 3-point attempt, and with a left, right, and another left, Michigan State bloodied LSU with a quick 8-0 flurry in the first two minutes.
The Tigers never did completely recover. Michigan State ran out to a 17-point lead during the first half, simply crushing LSU 21-10 on the glass with as many offensive rebounds as the Tigers had in total.
“That’s what we’ve been doing to teams,” freshman forward Naz Reid said of the his team’s spartan — make that un-Spartan — rebounding numbers. “They flipped it on us tonight.”
While it looked hopeless virtually from the outset, it would be flat wrong to say the Tigers did not show any fight.
After five straight points to end the first 20 minutes — a seemingly academic exercise at the time to cut the LSU deficit to 40-28 at the break — the Tigers poured on nine more points to start the second. It was a 13-0 run in all, capped by a Kavell Bigby-Williams' free throw to cut the deficit to 40-36 with 18 minutes left. It had to have Sparta fearing an LSU uprising.
“Our goal was to cut (the deficit) to seven or eight by the first media time out,” Waters said, “and we cut it to four.”
Michigan State answered with five straight but LSU made a four-point game again, 45-41, when Waters zipped a surgical pass down low to Bigby-Williams with 16:44 remaining.
Instead of wavering, the Spartans answered like a cool, veteran team that has the chops to win a championship. Michigan State rained fire on the Tigers — 11 straight points, set off by a 3-pointer from reserve forward Gabe Brown.
Brown had made just 12 of 34 3-point attempts all season. He was 4 of 6 beyond the arc Friday.
Yeah, it was that kind of night for the Tigers, who pretty much lost as LSU did to Michigan State 40 years ago when they met in the Sweet 16.
That Magic Johnson-led team beat LSU 87-71 and went on to claim a national championship. This Spartans team doesn’t have a Magic, and maybe was outtalented by LSU overall. But MSU hadn’t been through the wringer the Tigers have been through this season.
