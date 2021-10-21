There isn't another LSU rivalry more steeped with tradition and memorable games than the Tigers' series with Ole Miss. Saturday’s meeting at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford (2:30 p.m., CBS) will be the 110th showdown between the Tigers and Rebels, a series that began in LSU’s second season of football in 1894. LSU holds a 64-40-4 lead in the series, with a 2013 Ole Miss win vacated because of an NCAA ruling. The game is called the Magnolia Bowl, but the name isn’t very memorable. What is memorable are the dramatic games.
Finding five memorable games between LSU and Ole Miss isn't the problem. The problem is trimming the list.
Oct. 31, 1959
LSU 7, Ole Miss 3
Billy Cannon’s 89-yard Halloween night punt return won him the Heisman Trophy and still stands as the most iconic moment in LSU football history. It maybe should not have happened, though, as coach Paul Dietzel had a rule that players should not field punts inside the 15-yard line. But the ball took a hop toward Cannon and away he went. The return would be a mere footnote in LSU fooball history if Cannon and Warren Rabb didn’t stop Rebels quarterback Doug Elmore on the goal line in the final minute.
Nov. 1, 1969
Ole Miss 26, LSU 23
Archie Manning passed and scrambled his way to leading the Rebels to a second-straight three-point win over the Tigers, costing LSU a shot at a perfect season. The 9-1 Tigers eventually choose to stay home rather than go to a lesser bowl after the Cotton Bowl picked Notre Dame to face No. 1 Texas.
Nov. 4, 1972
LSU 17, Ole Miss 16
A sign on the Louisiana-Mississippi state line read: “Entering Louisiana. Set your clocks back four seconds.” The reason for the sign: LSU quarterback Bert Jones getting off two passes in the final :04, the second to Brad Davis for a 10-yard touchdown after the clock hit zero. Rusty Jackson’s extra point lifted Tiger Stadium into delirium and left the Rebels singing the “One Second Blues.”
Nov. 22, 2003
LSU 17, Ole Miss 14
With championship hopes at stake, Matt Mauck threw a pick six on LSU’s first play. The Tigers rallied for a 17-14 lead, but with 1:50 left Ole Miss faced fourth-and-10 at its 42. On the snap, defensive tackle Chad Lavalais shoved guard Doug Buckles into quarterback Eli Manning, who fell backward to the turf to end the threat.
Oct. 25, 2014
LSU 10, Ole Miss 7
LSU scored on drives of 90 and 95 yards, the second capped by a 3-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Jennings to Logan Stokes with 5:07 remaining. After the No. 3-ranked Rebels declined to try a 47-yard field goal, Bo Wallace’s pass to the end zone was intercepted by Ronald Martin with :02 left.