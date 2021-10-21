LSU Cannons Run Football

Billy Cannon slips through Ole Miss defenders on his 89-yard punt return for a touchdown in LSU's 7-3 victory over the Rebels on Oct. 31, 1959 in Tiger Stadium.

There isn't another LSU rivalry more steeped with tradition and memorable games than the Tigers' series with Ole Miss. Saturday’s meeting at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford (2:30 p.m., CBS) will be the 110th showdown between the Tigers and Rebels, a series that began in LSU’s second season of football in 1894. LSU holds a 64-40-4 lead in the series, with a 2013 Ole Miss win vacated because of an NCAA ruling. The game is called the Magnolia Bowl, but the name isn’t very memorable. What is memorable are the dramatic games.

Finding five memorable games between LSU and Ole Miss isn't the problem. The problem is trimming the list.

Oct. 31, 1959

LSU 7, Ole Miss 3

Billy Cannon’s 89-yard Halloween night punt return won him the Heisman Trophy and still stands as the most iconic moment in LSU football history. It maybe should not have happened, though, as coach Paul Dietzel had a rule that players should not field punts inside the 15-yard line. But the ball took a hop toward Cannon and away he went. The return would be a mere footnote in LSU fooball history if Cannon and Warren Rabb didn’t stop Rebels quarterback Doug Elmore on the goal line in the final minute.

Nov. 1, 1969

Ole Miss 26, LSU 23

Archie Manning passed and scrambled his way to leading the Rebels to a second-straight three-point win over the Tigers, costing LSU a shot at a perfect season. The 9-1 Tigers eventually choose to stay home rather than go to a lesser bowl after the Cotton Bowl picked Notre Dame to face No. 1 Texas.

Nov. 4, 1972

LSU 17, Ole Miss 16

A sign on the Louisiana-Mississippi state line read: “Entering Louisiana. Set your clocks back four seconds.” The reason for the sign: LSU quarterback Bert Jones getting off two passes in the final :04, the second to Brad Davis for a 10-yard touchdown after the clock hit zero. Rusty Jackson’s extra point lifted Tiger Stadium into delirium and left the Rebels singing the “One Second Blues.”

Nov. 22, 2003

LSU 17, Ole Miss 14

With championship hopes at stake, Matt Mauck threw a pick six on LSU’s first play. The Tigers rallied for a 17-14 lead, but with 1:50 left Ole Miss faced fourth-and-10 at its 42. On the snap, defensive tackle Chad Lavalais shoved guard Doug Buckles into quarterback Eli Manning, who fell backward to the turf to end the threat.

Oct. 25, 2014

LSU 10, Ole Miss 7

LSU scored on drives of 90 and 95 yards, the second capped by a 3-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Jennings to Logan Stokes with 5:07 remaining. After the No. 3-ranked Rebels declined to try a 47-yard field goal, Bo Wallace’s pass to the end zone was intercepted by Ronald Martin with :02 left.

