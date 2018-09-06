1. NO. 3 GEORGIA AT NO. 24 SOUTH CAROLINA (2:30 p.m., CBS): The first big matchup of the SEC schedule comes when the Bulldogs visit the Gamecocks. South Carolina went 9-4 a year ago and Will Muschamp's team will try to make a huge statement by getting on top in the SEC East early.
2. NO. 2 CLEMSON AT TEXAS A&M (6 p.m., ESPN): Old competitors from their ACC days meet again when Jimbo Fisher, who departed Florida State last winter for Texas A&M, and Dabo Swinney face off for the ninth year in a row. Each coach has won four times, but Swinney has a leg up with three consecutive wins.
3. NO. 17 USC AT NO. 10 STANFORD (7:30 p.m., Fox): In a rare matchup of two ranked teams in Week 2, fans are hoping to get a good look at the real Bryce Love. The 2017 Heisman Trophy runner-up was limited to 29 yards by San Diego State last week, but will try to get it going against the Trojans.
4. KENTUCKY AT NO. 25 FLORIDA (6:30 p.m., SEC): Florida owns 31 straight wins over Kentucky, but the Wildcats have to believe their time is coming after close calls in three of the past four meetings — including UF's 28-27 win last year when the Gators came back from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit. Could this be the year?
5. UCLA at No. 6 OKLAHOMA (Noon, Fox): After hammering Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic 63-14, OU could pile it on another high-profile coach when Chip Kelly and his Bruins visit. UCLA is a work in progress after an opening loss to Cincinnati, so the Sooners' offense may get another workout going up and down the field.
Sheldon Mickles