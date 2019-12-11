Some college football players won't only be receiving free swag from family and friends, they'll also be gifted some cool prizes if their team made it to a bowl game this postseason.

On Tuesday, Sports Business Daily released a complete list of the bowl gifts given out, which range from mugs to watches, gaming stations, gift cards and more.

According to Sports Business Daily, participating Peach Bowl players will receive the following gifts:

$390 Vanilla Visa gift card

Fossil watch

football

In the other college football playoff semifinal game, the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl members of the Ohio State and Clemson teams will receive:

PlayStation PS4 gift package

Fossil watch

Ogio Shuttle Pack backpack

“History of The Bowls: Celebrating the Good of The Game” book

Ice Shaker insulated bottle

Last season, LSU players in the Fiesta Bowl received a PlayStation 4 gift package, Fossil watch with engraved caseback and Ogio X-Fit backpack.

Unsurprisingly, a PS4 bundle is the main piece of the players' gifts with PlayStation sponsoring the game.

LSU and Oklahoma will play at 8 p.m. Dec. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The winner will advance to play the winner of Ohio State and Clemson at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Atlanta on Jan. 13.

For a complete list of 2019 bowl gifts, click here.