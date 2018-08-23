lsufootball43.032217.jpg
LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton, Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at LSU football practice

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

LSU defensive back Kristian Fulton has been reinstated by the NCAA, coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday.

Fulton was originally serving a 2-year suspension for tampering with a drug test.

Just two weeks ago the NCAA denied an appeal of Fulton's two-year punishment for tampering with a February 2017 drug test. The NCAA handed Fulton the punishment for allegedly using another person’s urine as his own in an NCAA drug test.

"Elated, and I know the team’s elated," Orgeron said of the NCAA's decision. "Was not expecting this at all," he added.

The reason for the change? Athletic Director Joe Alleva, an LSU athletic official told The Advocate, sent the NCAA a four-page letter requesting reclassification from one rule violation to another, which would result in just a one-year suspension.

Previously, the NCAA had said Fulton violated a "urine substitution" rule rather than a "tampering rule," which carries a longer penalty. That argument led the NCAA to change its mind.

"There's a reason I fought so hard for this young man, it's because he kept fighting," Alleva said. "He never quit. We weren't about to either. This was a team effort with our compliance staff, our legal team, our entire administration. I couldn't be happier for the young man and for our team."

Don Jackson, the Fulton family's attorney, worked in tandem with the university, and he had taken on Fulton's case since the junior cornerback was suspended in February 2017 for allegedly attempting to use another person's urine as his own in a drug test.

"(Fulton) can go back to living out a dream that he's had his entire life," Jackson said.

"And I fight with the NCAA quite often," Jackson added, "and I've got to say, I'm feeling grateful for them undoing this harsh sanction. They did the right thing, and I'm truly grateful that they let this young man get his life back and get back on the field."

Fulton, the nation's No. 1-rated cornerback prospect coming out of Archbishop Rummel in 2016, has been practicing with the first- and second-team units throughout preseason camp, raising the possibility he would start opposite preseason All-American Greedy Williams if cleared.

