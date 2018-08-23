LSU defensive back Kristian Fulton has been reinstated by the NCAA, coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday.

Fulton was originally serving a 2-year suspension for tampering with a drug test.

LSU CB Kristian Fulton's suspension upheld by NCAA; still ineligible for 2018 LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton's suspension will continue into the 2018 season as the NCAA denied an appeal Thursday of his two-year punishmen…

Just two weeks ago the NCAA denied an appeal of Fulton's two-year punishment for tampering with a February 2017 drug test. The NCAA handed Fulton the punishment for allegedly using another person’s urine as his own in an NCAA drug test.

"Elated, and I know the team’s elated," Orgeron said of the NCAA's decision. "Was not expecting this at all," he added.

Can't see video below? Click here.

The reason for the change? Athletic Director Joe Alleva, an LSU athletic official told The Advocate, sent the NCAA a four-page letter requesting reclassification from one rule violation to another, which would result in just a one-year suspension.

Previously, the NCAA had said Fulton violated a "urine substitution" rule rather than a "tampering rule," which carries a longer penalty. That argument led the NCAA to change its mind.

"There's a reason I fought so hard for this young man, it's because he kept fighting," Alleva said. "He never quit. We weren't about to either. This was a team effort with our compliance staff, our legal team, our entire administration. I couldn't be happier for the young man and for our team."

LSU AD Joe Alleva discusses Clemson scheduling, drug policy and fan experience on radio show LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva spoke on several topics Wednesday morning on the radio show Sports Today on 104.5 FM WNXX, including LSU's ne…

Don Jackson, the Fulton family's attorney, worked in tandem with the university, and he had taken on Fulton's case since the junior cornerback was suspended in February 2017 for allegedly attempting to use another person's urine as his own in a drug test.

"(Fulton) can go back to living out a dream that he's had his entire life," Jackson said.

"And I fight with the NCAA quite often," Jackson added, "and I've got to say, I'm feeling grateful for them undoing this harsh sanction. They did the right thing, and I'm truly grateful that they let this young man get his life back and get back on the field."

Fulton, the nation's No. 1-rated cornerback prospect coming out of Archbishop Rummel in 2016, has been practicing with the first- and second-team units throughout preseason camp, raising the possibility he would start opposite preseason All-American Greedy Williams if cleared.

+6 Video: LSU players go nuts after news of Kristian Fulton's reinstatement breaks LSU players went nuts as they learned of the surprise announcement that the NCAA had reinstated defensive back Kristian Fulton.

LSU Athletic Department makes two changes to substance abuse policy for student-athletes The LSU athletic department recently implemented two changes in its substance-abuse policy designed to help educate newly enrolled student-ath…

Rabalais: Tigers hope there is time to right the ship after an August to forget In the world of football, August is typically the month when the possibilities are as boundless as the heat index, when every team is undefeat…