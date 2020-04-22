Ed Orgeron wished he was spending Thursday night in Las Vegas, watching his former players ride boats across the Bellagio Hotel fountain as NFL teams selected them in the upcoming draft.

With more than a dozen draft-eligible players from LSU, many expected off the board in early rounds, the event would have served as a historic evening for the program, another celebration after their national championship season.

Orgeron will instead watch the draft on television as NFL teams make selections virtually to meet social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic. Orgeron still thinks the draft can let LSU shine, boosting the Tigers’ recruiting efforts.

While Orgeron had to pitch a vision during previous recruiting cycles, the draft will provide tangible evidence LSU can put its players in the NFL.

“Now, it’s not like we’re presenting a plan to the parents,” Orgeron said during a teleconference Tuesday. “This is what we’re going to do. This is the results that are going to happen if we put in the right amount of work.”

After leading all schools with 16 players at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine — five, including All-American safety Grant Delpit, didn’t participate — LSU has a chance to tie records for most players taken in the first round (6) and overall (14).

Though LSU has four players — quarterback Joe Burrow, outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, linebacker Patrick Queen and wide receiver Justin Jefferson — expected to go in the first round, a couple sit on the fringes of the draft’s first night.

Delpit’s stock was perhaps affected most by the cancellation of pro days, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said. Once considered one of the top players in college football, Delpit may now fall into the second round because of lingering concerns about an ankle injury last season. Orgeron said NFL teams have not asked him about Delpit or cornerback Kristian Fulton, a possible first-round pick.

“Obviously I’d talk great about both of those young men,” Orgeron said.

Orgeron thought tight end Thaddeus Moss and offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles would have improved their draft stock most at LSU’s pro day. Moss, who compiled the most prolific season by a tight end in school history, didn’t participate at the combine because of a fracture in his right foot.

Though Charles started 26 games at left tackle during his career, a six-game suspension last season limited the amount of film for scouts to evaluate and raised questions about his character.

Orgeron said he has received a lot of calls about Charles, who he described as a “good young man.” He believed if Charles had returned for his senior season, he “probably would have been a first or second-round pick next year.” Orgeron thought Charles should have stayed at LSU.

“Obviously, like us all, he had some character flaws that he had to straighten up in his life,” Orgeron said. “Hopefully he did it, and hopefully he can prove to the NFL that he can go out there on a consistent basis and do the right thing. If he does that, I think he’s going to have a great career.”

When first asked Tuesday about the significance of breaking draft records, Orgeron brushed off the possible achievement, joking “that and 50 cents gets you a cup of coffee tomorrow, you know.” Orgeron laughed.

As he continued, Orgeron returned to recruiting, the lifeblood of a college program. LSU signed the No. 4 class in the country this year, according to 247Sports, and it has started working on the 2021 class.

To Orgeron, the draft will show LSU’s ability to develop players, recruit high-character prospects and produce NFL talent. If LSU breaks draft records, it will give the Tigers another sales pitch.

“I think it adds validity to your program,” Orgeron said. “I think it enables you to recruit across the country. Obviously, we’re a national brand right now. We want to stay in the state of Louisiana with our great players, and we want to continue to win championships.”

The draft will mark an ending for this group of players at LSU. Once they get selected, they will receive NFL jerseys and sign professional contracts. They will become former LSU players, but their collective success may help form the next core of the team. Orgeron hopes recruits watch.

“It’ll catapult us into an elite program, a national championship program for years to come, Orgeron said. “That’s what it takes: it takes great players, and hopefully there will be some great players out there sitting with their parents saying, ‘You know what, I want that.’”