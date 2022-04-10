After an All-SEC season, LSU guard Khayla Pointer is ready to hear her name called in Monday's WNBA draft.
The 5-foot-7 Marietta, Georgia, native is expected to be selected during the three-round, 12-team draft scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
“I’m excited, very anxious, but I’m in a very good position," she said. "I’m confident in my skills, my game and my ability. I’ll go out there and do the best I can do.”
At least one WNBA executive thinks Pointer won't have to wait deep into the night.
“Late first round, or somewhere early in the second round,” predicted Lin Dunn, interim general manager of the Indiana Fever, which owns four first-round picks. “I think the great thing about Khayla Pointer is she plays taller than she is. As the game goes along, you’d swear she’s 5-9 or 5-10, and I love that about her, her speed, her quickness and ability to score in a lot of different ways.”
The last LSU player taken in the draft was Raigyne Louis in 2018. She was a third-round pick and No. 25 overall.
Pointer said she’s heard late first or second round, but she is also realistic about how crowded the WNBA rosters are. The league has 12 teams with at most 12 spots available, and unlike college there’s no eligibility limits to automatically create turnover.
Some first-round picks from the 2021 draft didn’t even make it to the All-Star break with their teams.
“It’s hard to make a WNBA team, only so many spots and very good players are still around,” Pointer said. “I’ll never turn down an opportunity to compete. I’ve heard lots of things, but there are different opinions. You really don’t know.”
ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel thinks either Rhyne Howard of Kentucky or NaLyssa Smith will go No. 1 in the draft. Voepel has Pointer going No. 23 overall to the Las Vegas Aces, where her aunt and former LSU coach Nikki Fargas is president.
“No, she hasn’t made a promise (to pick me),” Pointer joked about Fargas. “They have a point guard, but it would be cool to play for the Aces.”
Pointer certainly played like a first-rounder in her five seasons at LSU, where she became the only Tiger to accumulate 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists. She helped the Tigers to a 26-6 record and No. 3 seed in this year's NCAA tournament.
Pointer meshed well with first-year coach Kim Mulkey to register career highs in points (19.6), rebounds (6.4) and assists (5.3), and Mulkey quickly championed her as among the best in the country.
“I kept my mouth shut until I watched some of the SEC unfold, watched some of the players nationally,” Mulkey said. “KP doesn’t get enough attention. Yes, in the SEC she does. Coaches in the SEC value her and understand.
"But I don’t think on a national scale — it could be because of the seasons they’ve had — you need to watch and study across the country the value of a player this year. The value of a kid to a team, not how many points she scores but how she makes adjustments.”