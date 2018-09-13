NO. 12 LSU at NO. 7 AUBURN
(2:30 p.m., CBS)
In an SEC West series in which the road team has won just two of the past 17 meetings, this doesn't look like a good spot for LSU — even though it owns both of those road wins. But Auburn will be in a surly mood after blowing that huge lead in Tiger Stadium last fall.
NO. 4 OHIO STATE vs. No. 15 TCU
(7 p.m., ABC)
Ryan Day tries to conclude his three-game stint as OSU's interim coach with a perfect 3-0 mark before handing the reins back over to Urban Meyer. Buckeyes sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins has thrown nine touchdowns in just two outings.
No. 17 Boise State at No. 24 Oklahoma State
(2:30 p.m., ESPN)
If you're looking for offensive fireworks, this is definitely the one to watch this week. Boise State nets 617.0 yards and 59.0 points a game, while Oklahoma State leads the FBS with 674.5 yards and piles up 56.5 points per outing — which means the scoreboard will be buzzing.
No. 23 Arizona State at San Diego State
(9:30 p.m., CBSSN)
Herm Edwards left a cushy ESPN analyst job to coach at Arizona State and is making the best of it, especially with last week's upset of Michigan State. The Sun Devils, who allow a nation's-best 32.5 rushing yards per game, are ranked for the first time since 2014.
HOUSTON at TEXAS TECH
(3:15 p.m., Fox)
Both teams can move the ball and score lots of points, the question is can their defenses stop anybody? The answer is no since both give up more than 560 yards per game. Houston does have a legitimate defensive stud in tackle Ed Oliver, giving the Cougars the edge.
Sheldon Mickles