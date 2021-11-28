Lincoln Riley will leave Oklahoma after all.
The coach, who shot down intense rumors he would become the next leader of LSU's program, is taking the open job at USC, according to multiple reports Sunday.
Riley reportedly informed staff members of the move and has agreed to terms with the Trojans, who had searched three months for a new coach after firing Clay Helton earlier this season.
Riley, 38, has long been considered one of the brightest offensive minds in the sport. He led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff three times since he became head coach in 2017.
Plenty of people around LSU believed this week Riley would become the next coach of the Tigers as speculation continued to surround the school's ongoing search, but he denied the possibility Saturday night.
“I'm not going to be the next head coach at LSU,” Riley said.
He wasn't lying.