“How can you not be romantic about baseball?”
—Billy Beane, in "Moneyball"
On a shirtsleeve February afternoon that somehow managed to slip through winter’s icy fingers, the LSU baseball team took to their immaculate field in Alex Box Stadium for a scrimmage. An elaborate, organized game of pitch-and-catch.
There were more zip ties clamping shut chairback seats than fans. Far more. A preview of the season set in a world where warp-speed vaccines have yet to close the gap that continues to hold most of us 6 feet apart. But it was a glimpse of baseball as nature intended, the game of our childhood that is a signpost for where we have been in our collective past and where, Lord willing, we will return.
Every baseball season is sports’ ultimate symbol of renewal, of rebirth. The green grass delineated sharply from the rich brown dirt, paring perfectly with each other like a filet mignon and a cabernet. The snap of a leather-covered ball against a leather glove, an unchanged sound from the sport’s 19th century origins.
And, at LSU, the words of Bill Franques on the loudspeakers, mellow and resonant. The movie “Field of Dreams” had James Earl Jones’ “baseball has marked the time” monologue. LSU baseball has Bill marking the time.
This season has taken on an added meaning. We always need baseball, but in 2021 we need baseball — not nearly as much as we need The Shot, but we need it nonetheless.
The pandemic ended the 2020 season so abruptly. LSU played its last game March 11 against South Alabama, pushing the Tigers’ record to 12-5. Then baseball was gone, just as Southeastern Conference play was about to begin, crushed like a promising scoring threat by an around-the-horn double play.
There was Major League Baseball, of a sort, distant and distorted, with a World Series played on a neutral site field like the Super Bowl or the Final Four. But if you are devoted to baseball at the college or high school level, there was nothing to truly fill the void.
Until now.
“Major League Baseball got to play, and that was uplifting to our country,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said.
“But this next season is for us. We haven’t played since March 11. For LSU fans, this renewal is for them.”
Baseball is back at The Box. At The Dude at Mississippi State. At The Joe at Alabama. At The Tigue in Lafayette. It’s being served up as a double scoop of delight at Texas A&M’s Blue Bell Park. And it waits beneath what to our recent Southern sensibilities seems like a familiar glacier of snow and ice at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Nebraska, beckoning eight lucky teams to round third and head for home to find their field of dreams.
Today, that dream belongs to everyone. Hope is baseball’s added bonus.
“It just feels like every spring, hope springs eternal,” Mainieri said. “Every team is hopeful this will be their championship season. Everyone starts 0-0, and you get what you earn on the field.
“I love the game of baseball because of the poetry, the uniqueness, the skills of the game. I’m not able to express myself so eloquently like Bart Giamatti. But it’s a beautiful game. I’m a romantic by nature. Baseball and Paul Mainieri are a good match.”
Giamatti, the baseball commissioner remembered for banning Pete Rose, once wrote a paean to baseball called “The Green Fields of the Mind.”
“The game begins in the spring,” Giamatti wrote, “when everything else begins again, and it blossoms in the summer, filling the afternoons and evenings, and then as soon as the chill rains come, it stops and leaves you to face the fall alone.”
Baseball, through no fault of itself, left us to face more than the fall alone last year. The afternoons and evenings typically occupied by the game were stamped out last March. Nothing adequately took their place.
But now baseball has returned, reminding us how much we miss something that seems so permanent when it’s taken away.
“All that time not being able to play or compete, you really understand why you play the game,” said LSU pitcher Landon Marceaux, who was reminded again recently when coronavirus held him prisoner for 10 days in quarantine. “When you play every day, you take it for granted. Missing all that time is frustrating.”
Now, thankfully, frustration and longing has given over to joy and hope. It is more than renewal. It is a sign that our world, slowly, is being stitched back together again.
“I need to think that something lasts forever, and it might as well be that state of being that is a game,” Giamatti wrote, “in a green field, in the sun.”
Until something more romantic comes along, it will certainly do.