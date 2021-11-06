Score by quarters
LSU 7 0 7 0 — 14
Alabama 0 14 6 0 — 20
First quarter
LSU: Brian Thomas Jr. 8 pass from Max Johnson at 8:33 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 8 plays, 68 yards, 3:58. KEY PLAYS: Johnson starts the drive with a 10-yard pass to Jack Bech to the LSU 42. On fourth-and-4 at the LSU 48, punter Avery Atkins jump pass to Jack Mashburn nets 26 yards and a first down at the Alabama 26. Alabama 10-yard defensive holding penalty moves the ball to the 16. TIGERS 7, CRIMSON TIDE 0.
Second quarter
ALABAMA: Brian Robinson 2 run at 2:51 (Will Reichard kick). DRIVE: 12-77-6:06. KEY PLAYS: Bryce Young 24-yard pass to Roydell Williams to the LSU 24. Young 21 pass to Jameson Williams to the 13. Robinson 2 run on third-and-1 to the 2 sets up touchdown on the next play. CRIMSON TIDE 7, TIGERS 7.
ALABAMA: John Metchie 8 pass from Young (Will Reichard kick). DRIVE: 4-39-0:33. KEY PLAYS: Drive set up on interception by Jalyn Armour-Davis of Johnson. Young back-to-back passes of 14 and 17 yards to Jameson Williams moves the ball to the LSU 8. CRIMSON TIDE 14, TIGERS 7.
Third quarter
ALABAMA: Jameson Williams 58 pass from Young at 12:51 (kick failed). DRIVE: 2-58-0:13. KEY PLAY: The drive was set up on a Phidarian Mathis recovery of Tyrion Davis-Price's fumble at the end of an 11-yard run. CRIMSON TIDE 20, TIGERS 7.
LSU: Bech 8 pass from Johnson at 2:27 (York kick). DRIVE: 14-89-5:55. KEY PLAYS: Armoni Goodwin 3 run and 15-yard personal foul penalty on Alabama moves the ball to the LSU 34. Davis-Price 2 run on fourth-and-1 to the LSU 43 and 2 run on fourth-and-1 to the Alabama 44. Johnson 2 pass to Trey Palmer and 15-yard horse collar tackle puts the ball on the Alabama 8. CRIMSON TIDE 20, TIGERS 14.
Fourth quarter
No scoring.
FINAL SCORE: Alabama 20, LSU 14
RECORDS: LSU 4-5, 2-4 SEC; Alabama 8-1, 5-1 SEC
ATTENDANCE: 100,007 (paid)
NEXT GAME: vs. Arkansas, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. (SEC)
Sheldon Mickles