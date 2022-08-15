LSU redshirt freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels shared reps with the first-team offense during practice Monday in the wake of Myles Brennan's departure.
Nussmeier, who had been limited during Thursday’s practice with a Grade 1 ankle sprain, returned fully to practice Monday, commanding the first-team offense through tempo drills and the no-contact scrimmage period.
Nussmeier and Daniels shared reps with the first team during the scrimmage portion of practice. Running backs Noah Cain, John Emery Jr., Armoni Goodwin and Josh Williams rotated with each quarterback for handoffs.
Nussmeier appeared in four games last season as the backup quarterback to Max Johnson where he completed 29 of 57 passes for 329 yards, including two touchdowns. He had two interceptions. Nussmeier came to LSU as a four-star prospect out of Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas. His dad, Doug Nussmeier, is the quarterbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys.
Daniels, a former four-star prospect out of San Bernadino, California started three seasons at Arizona State, completing an overally 62.4% of his passes, including a 65.4% completion rate last season. Daniels is a mobile quarterback who ran for 710 yards last season with the Sun Devils, averaging 5.1 yards per carry, and passing for 2,381 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had 10 interceptions. The Sun Devils finished third in the Pac-12 South last year, falling to Wisconsin 20-13 in the Las Vegas Bowl.
While true freshman Walker Howard out of St. Thomas More is also competing, he will most likely redshirt this season, but last week, Kelly was complimentary of the freshman's adjustment to the college game. Howard took a visit to Notre Dame last season following the news of Coach Ed Orgeron's separation agreement with the university, and stayed with LSU when Kelly was announced as the head coach.
While the starting quarterback has yet to be determined, the offensive line is taking shape. Sophomore Garrett Dellinger was still playing center, and had a few high snaps during the scrimmage portion of practice.
The offensive line has remained consistent with junior Anthony Bradford at right tackle, Florida International transfer sophomore Miles Frazier at right guard, East Tennessee State transfer fifth-year senior Tre’Mond Shorts at left guard and true freshman Will Campbell at left tackle.
Junior linebacker Desmond Little and sophomore offensive tackle Marcus Dumervil were seen riding the trainer bike on the sidelines. Sophomore safety Matthew Langlois and sophomore defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo were absent from practice.