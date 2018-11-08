NO. 8 OHIO STATE at NO. 24 MICHIGAN STATE
11 a.m., Fox
One-loss Ohio State is in the CFP hunt, but the Buckeyes haven't looked the part — getting steamrolled by Purdue and barely surviving against a bad Nebraska team. The Bucks haven't lost in East Lansing since 1999, but the Spartans have won three of the past seven in the series.
NO. 2 CLEMSON at NO. 17 BOSTON COLLEGE
7 p.m., ABC
Boston College hasn't been ranked this high in 11 seasons and it's not likely to last past Saturday night. BC is 2-29 all-time against top-five teams and its record is worse at home (0-12) in those games. Clemson is on a huge roll after hanging 77 points on hapless Louisville last week.
NO. 18 MISSISSIPPI STATE at NO. 1 ALABAMA
2:30 p.m., CBS
Alabama didn't have much trouble with LSU's defense last week, but now the mighty Crimson Tide comes across the SEC leaders in total defense and fewest points allowed. It will be interesting to see if Alabama can handle State's monstrous defensive line the way it did LSU's.
AUBURN at NO. 5 GEORGIA
6 p.m., ESPN
Since a humiliating beatdown at LSU almost a month ago, Georgia has worked its way back into CFP contention. Still, the 'Dogs know they have work to do even though they've punched their ticket to the SEC title game. They simply can't afford to slip up against a shaky Auburn team.
NO. 15 TEXAS at TEXAS TECH
6:30 p.m., Fox
This matchup is interesting considering ESPN's Football Power Index gives unranked Texas Tech a 60.2 percent chance of tripping up No. 15 Texas. The Horns took No. 7 West Virginia to the wire last week, but they must win out to have a shot at reaching the Big 12 title game.
Sheldon Mickles