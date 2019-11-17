BR.lsuolemissmain.111719 HS 3882.JPG
LSU has received its third commitment toward its 2021 recruiting class.

Florida defensive tackle Anthony Hundley announced his commitment to the Tigers Sunday afternoon, pledging to LSU a day after the program beat Ole Miss 58-37 on Saturday night in Oxford, Mississippi.

Hundley, a Miami native who attends Booker T. Washington High, announced his commitment on Twitter, posting a message along with a picture of himself sitting in one of LSU's pod lockers inside the program's new $28 million operations building.

The 6-foot-1, 253-pound Hundley is the nation's No. 31 defensive tackle of the 2021 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports, and he joins Texas defensive end Landyn Watson (No. 13 weak-side defensive end) and West Monroe punter Peyton Todd within LSU's committed class.

