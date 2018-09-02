Jacob Phillips LSU turnover towel

After intercepting Miami quarterback Malik Rosier and running it back for a touchdown, LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips was greeted with a towel being wrapped around his neck on the Tiger sidelines.

 Image via ABC/ESPN TV

Miami is well-known for its infamous, flashy orange-green-and-gold "turnover" chain that players don on the sidelines after causing a turnover.

Well, apparently LSU has something of its own. A turnover ... towel?

It at least seems that way. After intercepting Miami quarterback Malik Rosier and running it back for a touchdown in the second quarter, LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips was greeted with a towel being wrapped around his neck on the Tiger sidelines by strength coach Tommy Moffitt.

College football, y'all. Never a dull moment.

