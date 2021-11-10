Offensive guards Ed Ingram and Chasen Hines were absent from the brief open portion of LSU’s practice Wednesday. Hines also didn’t practice Tuesday, while Ingram had been wearing a gold, non-contact jersey.

Without them on the field, sophomore Marlon Martinez took first-team reps at right guard in Hines’ place. Freshman Xavier Hill went with the first-team offensive line at left guard during the 10-minute viewing period.

Freshman Maason Smith briefly appeared on the practice field. The injured defensive linemen wore a boot on his lower right leg, which he supported with a medical scooter to get around. LSU hopes Smith can return by the regular season finale against Texas A&M.

Junior running back Tyrion Davis-Price and senior right tackle Austin Deculus shed their gold, non-contact jerseys from the day before. LSU didn’t wear pads Wednesday.

Roll Call:

Players absent from the open portion of practice:

DL Maason Smith, Fr.

WR Deion Smith, Fr.

LB Josh White, So.

DB Sage Ryan, Fr.

QB Matt O’Dowd, Fr.

S Jordan Toles, So.

WR Carter Arceneaux, Fr.

S Major Burns, So.

DE Antoine Sampah, So.

LB Phillip Webb, Fr.

DL Landon Jackson, Fr.

LB Sloan Wright, Fr.

LB Nate Harris, Fr.

LB Jarell Cherry, Jr.

DE Gabe Leonards, Fr.

OG Chasen Hines, Sr.

OL Charles Turner, So.

OG Ed Ingram, Sr.

OL Thomas Perry, So.

Players wearing gold, non-contact jerseys:

WR Brian Thomas, Fr.

WR Jontre Kirklin, Sr.

LB Mike Jones, So.

LB Micah Baskerville, Sr.

DB Cordale Flott, Jr.

WR Trey Palmer, Jr.

DB Pig Cage, Fr.

C Liam Shanahan, Sr.

OL Marlon Martinez, So.

TE Jack Bech, Fr.

TE Jack Mashburn, So.

DT Neil Farrell, Sr.

Players out for the season: wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, cornerback Eli Ricks, defensive end Andre Anthony, running back John Emery Jr., cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., defensive lineman Ali Gaye, linebacker Jared Small, offensive lineman Anthony Bradford and defensive tackle Joseph Evans.

Players who entered the NCAA transfer portal: wide receiver Koy Moore, quarterback Myles Brennan and linebacker Navonteque Strong.

Staff writers Sheldon Mickles and Scott Rabalais contributed to this report.