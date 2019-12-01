The LSU football team remains the No. 1 team in the country, according to the Associated Press, after the Tigers beat Texas A&M 50-7 on Saturday night.
LSU (12-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) still ranks No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, and the next rankings will be released from 6 to 6: 30 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.
LSU finished its first undefeated regular season since 2011, and the Tigers will play Georgia in the SEC championship game on Dec. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Advocate sports reporter Brooks Kubena's AP Top 25 ballot
1. LSU (12-0)
2. Ohio State (12-0)
3. Clemson (12-0)
4. Georgia (11-1)
5. Oklahoma (11-1)
6. Utah (11-1)
7. Baylor (11-1)
8. Florida (10-2)
9. Alabama (10-2)
10. Wisconsin (10-2)
11. Auburn (9-3)
12. Penn State (10-2)
13. Memphis (11-1)
14. Oregon (10-2)
15. Minnesota (10-2)
16. Michigan (9-3)
17. Notre Dame (10-2)
18. Iowa (9-3)
19. Boise State (11-1)
20. Appalachian State (11-1)
21. Navy (9-2)
22. Virginia (9-3)
23. Cincinnati (10-2)
24. Southern Methodist (10-2)
25. Southern Cal (8-4)