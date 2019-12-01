BR.lsuarkansasmain.112419. 1017 bf.jpg
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron leads his team out of the tunnel for LSU's game against Arkansas in Tiger Stadium on Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The LSU football team remains the No. 1 team in the country, according to the Associated Press, after the Tigers beat Texas A&M 50-7 on Saturday night.

LSU (12-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) still ranks No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, and the next rankings will be released from 6 to 6: 30 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.

LSU finished its first undefeated regular season since 2011, and the Tigers will play Georgia in the SEC championship game on Dec. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Advocate sports reporter Brooks Kubena's AP Top 25 ballot

1. LSU (12-0)

2. Ohio State (12-0)

3. Clemson (12-0)

4. Georgia (11-1)

5. Oklahoma (11-1)

6. Utah (11-1)

7. Baylor (11-1)

8. Florida (10-2)

9. Alabama (10-2)

10. Wisconsin (10-2)

11. Auburn (9-3)

12. Penn State (10-2)

13. Memphis (11-1)

14. Oregon (10-2)

15. Minnesota (10-2)

16. Michigan (9-3)

17. Notre Dame (10-2)

18. Iowa (9-3)

19. Boise State (11-1)

20. Appalachian State (11-1)

21. Navy (9-2)

22. Virginia (9-3)

23. Cincinnati (10-2)

24. Southern Methodist (10-2)

25. Southern Cal (8-4)

