Locked in a tight battle with No. 10 Texas Tech and without one of its top players for the final 10½ minutes, the LSU basketball team needed every point it could muster to pull off an upset Saturday afternoon.
But when the Tigers needed those points the most, they came up empty.
Texas Tech scored the game’s final 12 points in just 59.6 seconds to shock LSU 76-71 in the Big 12/Southeastern Conference Challenge in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
After closing its previous game with 18 unanswered points against Texas A&M on Tuesday night, the shoe was on the other foot for LSU when Texas Tech erased a 71-64 deficit and won going away.
Darius Days left with a left knee injury with 10:57 to play and did not return. LSU coach Will Wade said after the game Days will be out a couple of weeks but there appeared to be no structural damage.
More to come …