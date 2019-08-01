Former LSU gymnast McKenna Kelley has one more meet in her after all.
The two-time All-American gymnast will compete in the inaugural Aurora Games, Aug. 20-25 in Albany, New York, event organizers announced Thursday.
The format for the gymnastics competition will feature five events including power tumbling, balance beam, parkour, aesthetic gymnastics and floor exercise. Kelley will compete on the Team Americas squad.
Kelley helped LSU to a runner-up finish at this year’s NCAA championships as well as the Southeastern Conference championship meet title at the Smoothie King Center.
Shortly after the NCAA meet, Kelley announced she would not seek to return to LSU for a fifth season after redshirting in 2018 with an Achilles’ tendon injury.