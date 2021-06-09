Sophomore outfielder Mitchell Sanford, one of LSU's primary backups, injured his back during the NCAA regional and will likely miss the rest of the season, coach Paul Mainieri said.
As a result, Sanford won't travel with LSU to the super regional this weekend against Tennessee. Backup sophomore infielder Collier Cranford will take his place on the roster, which LSU has to cut to 27 players for the NCAA tournament.
"The news was not good on him," Mainieri said Wednesday. "It looks like he's out for the year."
Sanford started 12 games this year and played in 36, recording a .268 (19 for 71) batting average with one home run and 11 RBIs. He also threw out a runner at home plate during LSU's series against Alabama.
Cranford didn't make the trip to Oregon as LSU cut its roster. A middle infielder more known for his defensive ability, Cranford has a .106 batting average.