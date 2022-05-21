Todd Berry has traveled around the country this month trying to make changes to college football.
He spoke to representatives from multiple leagues outside Phoenix. He went to the Atlantic Coast Conference spring meetings in Amelia Island, Florida. That same day, he talked to Southeastern Conference coaches.
The executive director of the American Football Coaches Association, Berry often does this to represent coaches’ interests. But as everyone grapples with upheaval in college sports, this spring he pitched ideas about how to make roster management easier with more player movement than ever.
“I wanted to have an opportunity in person,” Berry said, “because there's an awful lot packed into these things.”
The NCAA transfer portal, extended eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic, new rules allowing players to transfer once without sitting out, and the ability to profit from name, image and likeness have led to a spike in transfers, making it difficult for some teams to maintain competitive rosters.
Since August, about 7,650 players across every college division have entered the transfer portal, Tracking Football chief operating officer Brian Spilbeler said. Every month since then has broken a record for portal entries except September, and that month missed the record by about 30 players.
With players transferring more often and teams limited to 25-person recruiting classes (plus an additional seven during the 2022 cycle to replace transfers), Berry proposed eliminating signing limits and putting windows on the transfer portal.
Players could then enter the portal during specific time periods, and coaches wouldn’t have to spend as much time re-recruiting their own roster. According to a LEAD1 survey released this month, 87% of FBS athletic directors agreed the transfer portal should have more structure.
“I have no issue with the fact they get the one-time waiver and players are given the freedom to find a better situation for themselves,” LSU recruiting coordinator Brian Polian said, “but there's got to be a little bit more, I would hope, guidance in terms of helping us manage our rosters and figure out what our needs are.”
Earlier this week, the NCAA adopted one of the suggestions when the Division I Council removed signing class limits for the next two years. Over the coming months, various committees will continue to examine transfer windows and the recruiting calendar as college football tries to establish some stability.
The sport faces other major issues, particularly how to manage NIL, but it may at least alleviate problems surrounding roster construction.
“There was a shared level of concern across the board on roster management and what's taking place,” Southland Conference commissioner Chris Grant said. “We want to balance that out equally amongst Division I and provide the opportunities not only to incoming freshmen but the ones on current rosters, too, and allow our coaches time post-COVID to get ahold of it.”
Removing signing class limits
When LSU’s new coaching staff took over, it inherited a roster in shambles. The team played the Texas Bowl in January with less than 40 scholarship players. Although 30 new players signed, the Tigers had no chance of fully restocking the roster because of signing class limits.
Other schools also have struggled with roster numbers because of poor decisions and attrition. Former Kansas coach David Beaty said the Jayhawks had 39 scholarship players when he took over the program in 2014. The team had 68 scholarship players when Les Miles became the head coach five years later. It still hasn’t recovered.
The limit on new players, called “initial counters,” was implemented in 2011 to prevent coaches from signing too many recruits and then cutting them, but the dynamics have changed. At the time, the NCAA made players sit a year if they transferred. Athletes now move freely, and in college football, they don’t lose a season if they enter the transfer portal by May 1.
While athletes gained more control over their futures, teams couldn’t always replace every transfer because of the signing class restrictions. Coaches had to choose how many spots to spend on transfers and high school recruits. Some rosters shriveled as 6,952 Division I football players entered the transfer portal during the 2020 and 2021 cycles, according to NCAA data.
Berry said this caused concerns about health and safety. One coach he spoke to has 62 players on his team. He couldn’t replace everyone who left through the transfer portal, and one position is so thin he worries about forfeiting games.
“While there were good intentions behind the 25 initials and it made a lot of sense,” Berry said, “in the environment we're in right now where it is free agency, you can't have that kind of cap.”
The NCAA removed the limit for the next two academic years. Division I teams can sign as many recruits as they want as long as rosters don’t exceed 85 scholarship players. The Football Oversight Committee will collect recruiting data and monitor the transfer portal to determine what happens after the temporary waiver ends.
“We'll be below water going into this recruiting,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said, “but we'll be able to catch up. If they were staying at 25, how do you catch up?”
Without a cap, there are concerns about coaches forcing players off their rosters again. Football Oversight acknowledged the potential issue in the proposal, saying the removal may result in more players “reporting they no longer have a participation opportunity at their current institution” and teams “over signing prospective student-athletes.”
First-year UL coach Michael Desormeaux didn’t support the rule change for this reason. He inherited a healthy roster, and he thought the Ragin’ Cajuns found a niche recruiting high school players and sparingly using the transfer portal to plug holes. Even with the option to add more, UL plans to sign 18-20 players this year.
“I'm just a little concerned about the potential for some other schools to be able to run players off, somewhat force them into the portal and then sign as many high school players as they theoretically want,” Desormeaux said. “What does that do to us? It seemed like it would limit our ability to sign good high school players."
Kelly hopes college football leadership will prevent coaches from abusing the rule while the NCAA determines a permanent solution.
“If you're doing the right things, you shouldn't be running anybody out of your program,” Kelly said. “You're developing your players. As I tell our guys, you can't fall out of love just because in the first year a young man can't do the things he's capable of doing. We've got to develop them. That's why we're here. It's called player development.”
Transfer windows and what comes next
As part of his work with Tracking Football, a scouting service used by almost 80 major college programs, Spilbeler has monitored the transfer portal since last year because clients needed more information on college players as their recruiting philosophies changed.
Spilbeler compiled data while the transfer portal exploded with the implementation of the one-time exemption and NIL. He said almost 1,300 players across every division entered their names this April, easily surpassing the month’s record set a year earlier when numbers surged after an FCS season delayed by the pandemic.
“So far this month, it's been back to a normal rate,” Spilbeler said. “I don't know that we'll necessarily see any more people enter this month than what we've seen in past years, but definitely it's been a pretty wild ride since August.”
At least 400 Division I football players entered the transfer portal every month over the last two cycles, according to NCAA data, but swells occurred near the end of the season between November and January and after spring practice, especially once NIL influenced recruiting.
Berry wants to match guardrails to those naturally occurring windows.
In his proposal, players could enter the transfer portal between the last Sunday of November and the early signing date in the middle of December. If their teams were still playing, athletes would have five days after their last game. The second window would occur between April 15 and May 1.
Players don’t have to sign with a new school during the windows, which Football Oversight noted "would provide a consistent start and end date for all schools, align with the current football recruiting calendar and provide opportunities for campus visits."
The suggestion would let player transfer freely after the regular season or spring practice and give coaches a better sense of what they need on their rosters as they form recruiting classes.
“The struggle for us, I don't think very many people understand, is we're going to sign a class before our underclassmen are going to declare for the NFL,” Polian said. “And then you still have guys going into the portal. How do you truly address what your needs are until you pass those deadlines?”
At the same time, Berry hopes the NCAA will quickly adjust the recruiting calendar around the transfer windows so coaches don’t spend their entire year trying to add players. In his final season as the coach at UL-Monroe, Berry said he had one weekend off.
“At some point in time, we have to readjust the recruiting calendar where there's some sanity,” Berry said. “Right now, it's insane.”
It all makes for a chaotic period, even in the offseason.
A former quarterback at UL who spent the past six years on staff, Desormeaux was promoted over the winter after Billy Napier left for the job at Florida. In the midst of college football’s most tumultuous period, he became a head coach for the first time.
“No one's been through this before,” Desormeaux said. “That's what everyone tells me: 'You picked a heck of a time to get a head coaching job.'”