It took all LSU had, but the Tigers avoided one of the biggest upsets ever in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament Saturday against Jackson State.
LSU, the No. 3 seed in the Spokane Regional, went on a 19-3 run over the final 4:42 to turn back No. 14 JSU 83-77 in their NCAA first-round game.
LSU, in the tournament for the first time since 2018, improved to 26-5. JSU, the SWAC regular season and tournament champion, finished 23-7.
LSU advanced to take on No. 6 Ohio State, which beat No. 11 Missouri State 63-56 in the day’s first game. They will meet Monday at the PMAC for the right to advance to the regional semifinals.
LSU led comfortably 41-28 at halftime and appeared to be on its way to an easy victory when it went up 47-30 with 8:44 left in the third quarter on two free throws by Pointer. But Jackson State roared back to lead by as many as four, outscoring LSU 30-16 in the quarter to take a 58-57 lead.
It was the most points allowed by LSU in a quarter this season.
Jackson State extended its lead to 10 points in the fourth quarter, 74-64, before LSU stormed back. JSU made just one of its final nine shots from the field.
According to ESPN, a 14 seed has never beaten a 3 seed in the NCAA women's tournament.
All-American point guard Khayla Pointer started the game 0-6 from the field but finished with a game-high 26 points. LSU guard Jailin Cherry added a career-high 24 points while center Faustine Aifuwa had a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds.
Forward Miya Crump led Jackson State with 21 points.
OHIO STATE 63, MISSOURI STATE 56: Jacy Sheldon poured in 25 points and Taylor Mikesell added 14 as No. 6-seeded Ohio State overcame a cold first quarter to eliminate No. 11 Missouri State.
The Buckeyes, the Big Ten regular-season co-champions, improved to 24-6. The Bears, who won a First Four game here Thursday over Florida State, finished 25-8.
Ohio State trailed 14-5 after the first quarter in which it made only 1 of 13 shots from the field. But the Buckeyes turned up their full-court pressure defense to finish the half on a 14-2 run and lead 31-26 at halftime. Ohio State closed out Missouri State with a 19-13 fourth-quarter advantage.
Brice Calip led Missouri State with 15 points.