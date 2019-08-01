LSU defensive line coach Dennis Johnson injured both his knees and will not coach on the field when preseason practice begins Friday, head coach Ed Orgeron announced.

Johnson suffered "severe" injuries while playing basketball, forcing him to use a wheelchair. The former LSU defensive lineman was entering his second season as the position coach.

As Johnson recovers from his injuries, he will run meetings and coach from the upstairs booth during games.

“It's impossible for him to coach the defensive line on the field,” Orgeron said. “He can't walk right now, but he's fighting through it. He'll be OK.”

After Johnson’s injury, LSU received a waiver from the NCAA that allowed analyst Kenechi Udeze to coach on the field.

Udeze, an All-American defensive end who played for Orgeron at Southern California, coached USC’s defensive line the past three seasons. LSU hired him as a defensive analyst this spring.

Graduate assistant Christian LaCouture will help Udeze coach the defensive line, and Orgeron will oversee the group. Orgeron, a former defensive lineman, said at Southeastern Conference Media Days he planned to coach the defensive line more this fall.

When Orgeron was asked on Thursday how much he will coach the defensive line, he said “as much as I can.” With duties as the head coach and heavily involved in recruiting, Orgeron doesn’t want to give himself too many responsibilities.

“I want to be the head coach, and I want to do a great job being the head coach,” Orgeron said. “I do most of the recruiting coordinator job, so it puts a little time constraint on me, but I feel good about Kenechi Udeze. I feel good about Christian LaCouture.

“Dennis is going to do all the work upstairs, so I can just maybe overlook like I've been doing and maybe do a better job of making sure our guys are doing the right things.”

Udeze was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. He played four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, then he took a job as the strength coach at Washington. Udeze spent two seasons as an NFL assistant before he returned to college coaching.

LaCouture played defensive line at LSU from 2013-2017. He made 152 tackles, and he shared No. 18 his senior year.

