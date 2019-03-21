The first scholarship running back and sixth LSU scholarship player has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Freshman running back Tae Provens entered the portal, according to 247Sports.
Provens is the fourth player to enter the portal this month, joining junior cornerback Mannie Netherly and outside linebacker Dantrieze Scott.
The running back room was set to be pretty crowded in 2019, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire returning, plus sophomore Chris Curry. Two top 10 recruits were also set to join the roster in Destrehan's John Emery (Nation's No. 2 RB, per 247Sports) and Southern Lab's Tyrion Davis-Price (Nation's No. 14 RB).
Provens, a three-star athlete from Gurley, Alabama, played in two games as a true freshman in 2018, which set him under the NCAA limit that allowed him to redshirt that season. His four carries for 13 yards came against Rice.
Players can enter the portal by notifying their athletic department, and the school's compliance department will enter the player's name into the database within two business days. Players still have the option to remove their names.
The transfer portal became an option in October, giving Division I athletes the ability to transfer to a different school and receive a scholarship without asking their original school for permission.
In the previous model, athletes had to receive permission from their school to transfer to other schools, which allowed schools to "block" their athletes from transferring to other programs within their conferences or that were on their schedules in future seasons.