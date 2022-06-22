LSU will unveil a statue of Pete Maravich, the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I basketball history, on July 25, the athletic department announced Wednesday.
Approved unanimously by the LSU Board of Supervisors in 2016, the statue will stand alongside existing likenesses of Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and Bob Pettit on the north side of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The statue will be revealed at 6 p.m., with a private reception to take place afterward inside the PMAC.
Maravich, born 75 years ago today, scored 3,667 points in three seasons at LSU, averaging 44.2 points per game from 1967-70. Despite restrictions on freshmen to play varsity basketball and the absence of a three-point line or a shot clock during his collegiate career, Maravich’s records have withstood the test of time.
Maravich, the 1970 Naismith Award winner and the Sporting News National Player of the Year, was a three-time first-team All-American at LSU before becoming a five-time NBA All-Star.