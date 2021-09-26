Georgia St Auburn Football

Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley, a former LSU player, scrambles away from Georgia State defensive end Tre Moore during the second half of their game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. 

 Associated Press photo by Butch Dill

A rundown of LSU's next opponent, the Auburn Tigers ...

THE BASICS

KICKOFF: 8 p.m. Saturday, Tiger Stadium

TV: ESPN

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

SERIES: LSU leads 31-23-1

ON AUBURN

RECORD: 3-1

LAST THREE GAMES: Defeated Alabama State 62-0, lost to Penn State 28-20, defeated Georgia State 34-24

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Bo Nix/T.J. Finley, running back Tank Bigsby, wide receiver Kobe Hudson

DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Linebacker Zakoby McClain, defensive back Smoke Monday, defensive end T.D. Moultry

RUMBLINGS: Predicted to finish fifth in the SEC West under first-year coach Bryan Harsin, No. 22 Auburn is off to a nice start. But the past two weeks haven't been easy. There was a tough eight-point loss at Penn State before avoiding a huge upset at home against Georgia State on Saturday. 

ON THE TIGERS OFFENSE

We may not know who starts at quarterback — Nix or Finley, who was on LSU's roster 5½ months ago — until Saturday night. Harsin wasn't giving anything away after Finley saved the day against Georgia State with a 98-yard drive for the game-winning touchdown, but he'll surely be considered after giving a boost to a sluggish offense.

ON THE TIGERS DEFENSE

Auburn was a little off in the first half vs. Georgia State without McClain, who was suspended for targeting in the previous game. The Tigers gave up 24 points, but McClain helped settle things down for a unit that's allowing 283.5 yards a game. They're solid against the run in giving up 98.5 yards a game and 2.7 yards per rush.

Sheldon Mickles

Follow Sheldon Mickles on Twitter, @MicklesAdvocate.

View comments