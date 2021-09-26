A rundown of LSU's next opponent, the Auburn Tigers ...
THE BASICS
KICKOFF: 8 p.m. Saturday, Tiger Stadium
TV: ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
SERIES: LSU leads 31-23-1
ON AUBURN
RECORD: 3-1
LAST THREE GAMES: Defeated Alabama State 62-0, lost to Penn State 28-20, defeated Georgia State 34-24
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Bo Nix/T.J. Finley, running back Tank Bigsby, wide receiver Kobe Hudson
DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Linebacker Zakoby McClain, defensive back Smoke Monday, defensive end T.D. Moultry
RUMBLINGS: Predicted to finish fifth in the SEC West under first-year coach Bryan Harsin, No. 22 Auburn is off to a nice start. But the past two weeks haven't been easy. There was a tough eight-point loss at Penn State before avoiding a huge upset at home against Georgia State on Saturday.
ON THE TIGERS OFFENSE
We may not know who starts at quarterback — Nix or Finley, who was on LSU's roster 5½ months ago — until Saturday night. Harsin wasn't giving anything away after Finley saved the day against Georgia State with a 98-yard drive for the game-winning touchdown, but he'll surely be considered after giving a boost to a sluggish offense.
ON THE TIGERS DEFENSE
Auburn was a little off in the first half vs. Georgia State without McClain, who was suspended for targeting in the previous game. The Tigers gave up 24 points, but McClain helped settle things down for a unit that's allowing 283.5 yards a game. They're solid against the run in giving up 98.5 yards a game and 2.7 yards per rush.
Sheldon Mickles